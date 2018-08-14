SALT LAKE CITY — A 17-year-old boy was charged as an adult Tuesday with shooting a bystander in the foot during a confrontation with a rival gang member.

Vincine Irizzary Jr., of Salt Lake City, is charged in 3rd District Court with three counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a second-degree felony, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony. The charges are subjected to gang enhancements at sentencing if convicted, court records state.

On Dec. 30, Irizzary and a 16-year-old boy saw another car drive by a 7-Eleven, 2700 S. State, and gang signs were exchanged, police say. The car then pulled into the 7-Eleven parking lot and both teens opened fire, the charges state.

A 32-year-old man who was getting into his car in the parking lot was shot in the foot, the charges state.

Unified police assisted South Salt Lake in surrounding the area and brought in a police K-9 to locate them. The teens were found hiding in a shed of a nearby residence and were arrested.

Charges were pending Tuesday against the 16-year-old.