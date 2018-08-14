SALT LAKE CITY — Christiane Watts canceled her MoviePass subscription back in July.
On Monday, Watts received an email from the company, telling her and her husband that their account wouldn't be canceled.
She said she went into the app to confirm the cancellation she made back in July. But MoviePass already charged her for another month. She called customer service, but she said she "can't get anyone to answer the phone."
"The whole situation is shocking and absolutely illegal," she said in an email to the Deseret News. "My husband and I are calling our bank and making sure they won’t take any more money from us and will for sure dispute this last charge."
Watts isn't suffering from an isolated incident. In fact, MoviePass is under fire for reportedly resubscribing people who already canceled their subscriptions.
As I previously wrote, the company recently changed its subscription terms after a month full of controversy and questions about whether it would survive. It looked like the company planned to raise prices to $14.95 per month for three movies before dropping the fee back down to $9.95 per month.
Over the weekend, several people attempted to cancel their accounts, feeling underwhelmed by the lack of movie options available to them through the app.
But these customers shared an email exchange with MoviePass.
“Please note: if you had previously requested cancellation prior to opting-in, your opt-in to the new plan will take priority and your account will not be canceled,” the email said, according to Uproxx.
People also expressed frustration that MoviePass only allowed customers to see the horror flick “Slenderman.”
So began the Twitter outrage.
The controversy came during the same week that MoviePass announced its first-ever produced movie, starring Bruce Willis, of all people. That move capped off what’s been a busy few months for MoviePass’ parent company, Helios & Matheson Analytics, which has lost money, repaid money and lost stock value in that short time.
It didn't help that MoviePass shut down temporarily and had to defend itself against angry customers on multiple occasions.
All this controversy means it might be time to shut down the app, according to Gizmodo. MoviePass started as a novelty disruptor, changing the way moviegoers pay for films. It’s led movie theaters to start subscription services — here are three alternatives to MoviePass — and changed the entire industry.
That, according to Gizmodo, might be enough.
“The company has opened our eyes to how great a theater subscription can be, and also reminded us how insane Silicon Valley disruption has permeated our economy at every level,” according to Gizmodo. “Now, it’s time for MoviePass to bow out gracefully before it damages the new industry it’s helped to create.”