SALT LAKE CITY — Christiane Watts canceled her MoviePass subscription back in July.

On Monday, Watts received an email from the company, telling her and her husband that their account wouldn't be canceled.

She said she went into the app to confirm the cancellation she made back in July. But MoviePass already charged her for another month. She called customer service, but she said she "can't get anyone to answer the phone."

"The whole situation is shocking and absolutely illegal," she said in an email to the Deseret News. "My husband and I are calling our bank and making sure they won’t take any more money from us and will for sure dispute this last charge."

Watts isn't suffering from an isolated incident. In fact, MoviePass is under fire for reportedly resubscribing people who already canceled their subscriptions.

As I previously wrote, the company recently changed its subscription terms after a month full of controversy and questions about whether it would survive. It looked like the company planned to raise prices to $14.95 per month for three movies before dropping the fee back down to $9.95 per month.

Over the weekend, several people attempted to cancel their accounts, feeling underwhelmed by the lack of movie options available to them through the app.

But these customers shared an email exchange with MoviePass.

“Please note: if you had previously requested cancellation prior to opting-in, your opt-in to the new plan will take priority and your account will not be canceled,” the email said, according to Uproxx.

People also expressed frustration that MoviePass only allowed customers to see the horror flick “Slenderman.”

So began the Twitter outrage.

It says at the very beginning "We've received your confirmation for your new MoviePass plan."



I never enrolled in a new MoviePass plan and canceled on 8/5 with email confirmation. There was no decision made on my part.



I had to go back into the app and cancel AGAIN. — Courtney Guth (@Courtney_Guth) August 13, 2018

Just tried to use @MoviePass and this popped up in the app. pic.twitter.com/D39SnnWPb8 — Ethan Anderton (@Ethan_Anderton) August 13, 2018

MoviePass Customer: "I'd like to cancel my account."



MoviePass: pic.twitter.com/O8L78wg9ND — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) August 13, 2018

I’ve never been subscribed to @MoviePass but just received an email saying that from now on they’re gonna come to my house every month, force me to withdraw $500 from an ATM, and then make me watch DOWNSIZING in the Clockwork Orange chair??? Is this true??? — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) August 14, 2018

MOVIEPASS, AUGUST 2017:

-Any Movie

-Any Theater

-Any Day



MOVIEPASS, AUGUST 2018:

-Just Slender Man

-That theater you thought closed down 2 years ago

-10:45pm on Tuesday — Tyler Carr (@TylerCarr_) August 13, 2018

i love to pay $10 a month to only be able to see slenderman three times, thanks moviepass! — wilson (@wilsonweirich) August 13, 2018

The controversy came during the same week that MoviePass announced its first-ever produced movie, starring Bruce Willis, of all people. That move capped off what’s been a busy few months for MoviePass’ parent company, Helios & Matheson Analytics, which has lost money, repaid money and lost stock value in that short time.

It didn’t help that MoviePass shut down temporarily and had to defend itself against angry customers on multiple occasions.

All this controversy means it might be time to shut down the app, according to Gizmodo. MoviePass started as a novelty disruptor, changing the way moviegoers pay for films. It’s led movie theaters to start subscription services — here are three alternatives to MoviePass — and changed the entire industry.

That, according to Gizmodo, might be enough.

“The company has opened our eyes to how great a theater subscription can be, and also reminded us how insane Silicon Valley disruption has permeated our economy at every level,” according to Gizmodo. “Now, it’s time for MoviePass to bow out gracefully before it damages the new industry it’s helped to create.”