WASHINGTON — The defense spending bill President Donald Trump signed Monday includes a provision to transfer Forest Service land to Utah State University for space research.

The legislation will convey 80 acres in the Wasatch-Cache National Forest to the Utah State University Research Foundation. The university’s Space Dynamics Laboratory, NASA and other organization have used the land since 1966.

“There’s no sense in hampering the SDL’s mission with needless bureaucratic burdens. This bill will allow Utah State to focus federal resources on the lands that matter most while encouraging research on human space exploration,” said Sen. Orrin Hatch, who advanced the proposal.