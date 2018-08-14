The Utah Jazz lost Serbian assistant coach Igorn Kokoskov to the Phoenix Suns this summer. They immediately hired Fotis Katsikaris, the league’s first-ever Greek assistant coach.

Welcome to the (Inter)National Basketball Association.

Quin Snyder says it’s not a planned thing. He’s just looking for talent, whether players or coaches.

“It’s not something we set out to do,” Snyder told Mike Sorensen of the Deseret News last September. “It’s not by design. We just try to get good basketball players.”

Maybe so, but it doesn’t hurt that Utah is known as a place where foreign players can thrive. Rudy Gobert is proof of that. The French center is unapologetic about playing in one of the league’s smaller markets.

Utah has had good international representation for years — Andrei Kirilenko, Gordan Giricek, Sasha Pavlovic, Enes Kanter, Mehmet Okur, Jonas Jerebko and Boris Diaw, to name a few. Right now the Jazz roster includes Dante Exum, Joe Ingles, Ricky Rubio, Raul Neto, Ekpe Udoh, Georges Niang, Naz Mitrou-Long and Thabo Sefolosha.

The first Jazz team I covered as a beat writer, in 1990-91, had no foreign players. But American coaches have taught the American game in faraway lands. It makes sense there would be talent overseas, sometimes undiscovered.

The Jazz’s foreign connection may be coincidental, but I don’t think so. Foreign players hoping to get to the NBA aren’t as worried about what city they’re in as American players. Salt Lake is usually fine by them, so it’s usually a fairly smooth transition. (OK, the Kanter era wasn’t exactly smooth.)

Snyder worked his way into an NBA coaching gig by first working in the Developmental League (now the G League). He saw firsthand that there can be great talent in unspectacular places. He was part of that talent.

As long as he’s around, Jazz fans can expect the international flavor to be significant.