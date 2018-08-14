Note: Granger finished with a 2-8 overall record in 2017 and was third in Region 2 with a 2-2 record. It lost to Lone Peak in the 6A first round.

Granger’s 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats

WEST VALLEY CITY — For Granger head coach Mike Morgan, it is impossible not to have high hopes for the Lancers’ football season.

“How can you not have high expectations when you have the state’s leading rusher back?” he said, referring to senior Mosese Sonasi, who had 22 touchdowns, averaging 2.2 yards per carry in 2017. “On the other side of the ball, I have a young man last year who led the defense, who was all-region as a freshman as a free safety.”

Ammon Tavai, now a junior, will play both linebacker and half back for the Lancers, and he will be a playmaker – regardless of whether playing offense or defense.

“He has great instincts when running the ball,” Morgan said. “He can cut on a dime or power when he has to.”

Granger was voted No. 2 in preseason polls, but Morgan isn’t worried about what those outside the program think. He’s focused on what his players believe.

The Lancers lost some senior leadership to graduation, but they return plenty of both leadership and talent, as well as an impressive infusion of new potential.

“Every team is different, so we’re waiting to see this personality,” he said, noting that success isn’t just a matter of which team is most talented. “We’ll find out when it’s about us wanting to be better, about us caring about one and other, about wanting to get better everyday, every moment that you have. That’s what you can control.”

He said this doesn’t lack for ability.

“I’ve never seen this kind of talent in high school,” Morgan said. “It’s phenomenal.”

Ian Alexander said the players feel very bonded “like a family.”

“We get along better, more focused on each other than just ourselves,” he said.

Sonasi said he feels like he needs to step into a leadership role in his senior season, mostly because he cares about the guys on the field with him.

“Growing up, this is the group of boys we grew up playing together,” Sonasi said. “I feel like that’s an advantage because we understand each other, and we trust each other.”

That trust and commitment to the guys next to them could mean they capitalize on their talent.

“There are other things outside of (talent) that influence (success),” he said. “Do they listen to other people? How hard do they work? Are they caring about one and other? How much do they improve? …If it was all about talent, you might as well pencil us in.”

Lancers at a glance

Coach: Mike Morgan enters his fifth year as the head coach at Granger High. The BYU and Brighton graduate has a 13-28 record with the Lancers.

Granger Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Mike Morgan

2017 offensive production: 25.7 ppg (11thin 6A)

8 returning starters

Double Wing

Key offensive returning starters:

Ian Alexander, TE

Ammon Tavai, HB

Robert “Bubba”Tabile, OL

Mosese M. Sonasi, RB

Returning offensive starters:

Dominik Keti, OL

Leonaitasi Alatini, FB

Lasalle Laita, QB

Tevita Finua, QB

Offensive newcomers to watch:

Edward Lolani, OL

Gerando Garcia, OL

Rayden Boguslawski, TE

Morgan on running back Mosese Sonasi:

“I believe he’s even better this year. He is always doing the little things to improve.”

Morgan on quarterback Lesalle Laita:

“The sky is the limit for Lei. He started at quarterback last year, and he has gotten 100 percent better throwing the ball with new quarterback coach Cayden Mietchin. Great general to lead our troops.”

Morgan on Tight End Ian Alexander’s leadership:

“He is one of the best leaders I have ever coached. He leads by example, and he’s a consistent, hard-nosed player.”

Key’s for offensive success in 2018: The key will be chemistry. The Lancers return two veteran linemen, but the questions will be who will step up to contribute to scoring with Sonasi? Laita is much improved as the quarterback, but Tevita Finua will probably see some time at the position. The Lancers have athleticism and versatility but they lack depth, so staying healthy is an issue. The team will be as physical as ever, and they feel like this is their year to prove something.

Lancer Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator:Kris Jacobsen

2017 Defensive production:40.6 ppg (21stin 6A)

8 returning starters

Type of defense: 4-3

Key Returning defensive starters:

Tevita Finua, FS/HB/QB

Ian Alexander, DE

Dominik Keti, DL

Defensive returning starters:

Ammon Tavai, LB

Tevita Finua, S

Mosese Sonasi, LB

Lasalle Laita, CB

Defensive newcomers to watch:

Jordan Tuala, LB

Malachi Lolani, LB

Tonga Falemaka, CB

Edward Lolani, LB

Blaze Blank, CB/K

Morgan on linebacker Jordan Tuala:

“He’s the surprise player so far this year. Plays sideline to sideline at linebacker. He’s just an outstanding athlete.”

Morgan on lineman Robert “Bubba” Tabile:

“He is a beast. He’s hard to stop, and plays both ways. He has only one speed – relentless!”

Morgan on defensive end Malachi Lolani:

“He has exceptional speed. He wants to be on the field all the time. He will make a lot of plays.”

Keys for defensive success in 2018:

The Lancers have a new defensive coordinator, and they hope to vastly improve their ability to stop opponents. They have athletic, tough linemen and quick, talented corners. The question will be how effective they can be in stopping the run, and that will be critical to success in Region 2.

Coaches preseason Region 2 straw poll: 2

Deseret News Region 2 prediction: 2

Key Region Game: at Cyprus on Oct. 5

Bottom line: The Lancers have the chance to do more than make it to the state playoffs if they can bring cohesion and chemistry to the talented athletes taking the field together. They must improve their defense if they want to be serious contenders outside of the region, and if Sonasi stays healthy, he should remain one of the state’s premier backs.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — SKYLINE, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — at Olympus, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — BOUNTIFUL, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — at Brighton, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — HILLCREST, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at Hunter, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — AMERICAN FORK, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — at Cyprus, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — KEARNS, 7 p.m.

Felts Facts for Granger

All-time record: 264-323-5 (60 years)

Region championships: 9 (1967, 1976 co, 1977 co, 1985, 1987 co, 1988, 1989 co, 1995, 1999 co)

Playoff appearances: 27

Current playoff appearance streak: 1

All-time playoff record: 13-27

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-0

Most played rivalry: 46 meetings with Cyprus dating back to 1958. Granger leads 27-19-1.

Felt’s Factoids: Granger combined with Highland to set a state record for the most points in the shortest time: 33 points in just 55 seconds of game time (five touchdowns and three PATs in the last 0:55 of the third quarter) in 1996. … Lancer Fahu Tahi held the career rushing yard record, 5,663, set from 1996-98 until Jordan's Austin Kafentzis broke it. ... A pair of Lancers hold state records: Sam Chapman recovered 10 fumbles by opponents in 1982 and Chad Bennett blocked 10 kicks (six punts and four PATs) during the 1995 season.

Last 5

2017 — 2-8 (2-2 in Region 2 - 6A First round)

2016 — 6-5 (3-3 in Region 2 -- Missed playoffs)

2015 — 4-6 (2-4 in Region 2 -- Missed playoffs)

2014 — 1-9 (0-5 in Region 2 -- Missed playoffs)

2013 — 2-8 (1-4 in Region 2 -- Missed playoffs)

Granger coaching history

2014-current — Mike Morgan (13-28)

2012-2013 — Cecil Thomas (7-4)

2011 — Alex Gehrke (6-4)

2009-2010 — Doyle Holt (4-16)

2007-2008 — Johnny Matich (4-16)

2004-2006 — Richard Grosh (8-25)

2000-2003 — Dan Eckert (11-30)

1990-1999 — Ray Groth (55-71)

1982-1989 — Mike Fraser (57-21)

1980-1981 — Gordon Hanks (8-12)

1974-1979 — Unknown (30-31)

1973 — Perry Gillette (1-9)

1967-1972 — Ken Griener (32-21)

1964-1966 — Jay Rasmussen (12-12)

1962-1963 — Carl Ebert (2-16)

1958-1961 — Don Rydalch (12-21)

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2017 — Mosese Sonasi, TB

2013 — Kenyon Frison, OL

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.