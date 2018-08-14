SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Aug. 14.

Inside Amazon’s new fulfillment center

Amazon’s new fulfillment center opened its doors for a grand tour Monday, according to the Deseret News.

The new center is scheduled to open in the next few weeks.

"We obviously get a tremendous amount of inventory," said Michael Taylor, the general manager of Salt Lake's distribution center. "This facility deals primarily with smaller items that we pick, pack and ship to our customers."

Taylor and other Amazon officials showed off the center’s processes during a short tour of the site.

Finalists named for BYU starting QB job

It all comes down to this.

BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes announced Monday that the team has chosen two finalists for this year’s starting quarterback role: Tanner Mangum and Zach Wilson, the Deseret News reported.

Grimes made the announcement after practice Monday.

"We feel that Tanner and Zach right now are the two guys we're going to concentrate our reps on," Grimes said. "Those two have been neck-and-neck since the day that we started, and they've outperformed all the other guys, so those are the two guys who will be pretty much getting all the reps with the (first team) and most of the reps with the (second team.)"

20 dead in Genoa bridge collapse

At least 20 people are reportedly dead after a raised highway in Genoa collapsed during a sudden violent storm, according to Fox News.

The collapse sent cars spiraling to the ground. Rescuers are searching for survivors.

The Italian news agency ANSA reported that a child was among the 20 people dead. Five others were injured in the incident.

The video below shows the bridge collapse.

Utah pilot crashes plane into his home

Police told the Deseret News that a Payson man crashed a plane into his own home just hours after he was released from jail.

Duane “Rhedd” Youd died in the crash. His wife and her adult son, who were in the house at the time of the crash, survived but suffered burn injuries.

Police said Youd and his wife got into a fight Sunday. Deputies arrested him and booked him in Utah County Jail.

He posted bail. Then, early Monday morning, he reportedly crashed the plane into his home.

