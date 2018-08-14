DRAPER — Saying it was a very difficult time for the city, Draper officials on Tuesday confirmed that one of their own firefighters was killed in California while battling one of the state's large wildfires.

"As you can imagine, our hearts are very heavy this morning as we digest what is tragic news for us. Last night we lost one of our Draper City firefighters. He was a true hero. He was fighting California wildfires, protecting life and property," said Draper Mayor Troy Walker.

Walker declined to release the name of the deceased firefighter Monday morning or the circumstances surrounding his death pending notification of family members. More information is expected to be released throughout the day.

According to authorities in California, the man died Monday night at a hospital after he was injured at the site of the Mendocino Complex Fire north of San Francisco.

Firefighters from Salt Lake City, Draper, Murray, Lone Peak, Provo, Uintah City in Weber County and West Valley City left Utah on Aug. 2 to join more 12,000 firefighters from throughout the country who are helping California firefighters. Utah's firefighters were expected to return home soon.

As news of the Draper firefighter's death spread, messages of condolence were posted by fire departments across the state as well as from state and county officials on social media.

"We are devastated to hear about the loss of this selfless firefighter and hero. Our hearts are with his family and friends today," Gov. Gary Herbert tweeted Tuesday morning.

"Our hearts are breaking as we announce the loss of one of Draper City's firefighters in the Mendocino Fire last night. Words cannot explain how it feels to lose a true hero. We sent five of our team members to California to battle these terrible fires. A very sad day in Draper," the city of Draper tweeted.

Utah Fire Info, the group providing information on many of Utah's wildfires, tweeted a picture Tuesday from the Coal Hollow Fire of firefighters there holding a moment of silence.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the firefighter we lost on the Mendocino unit. A moment of silence was held in his honor this morning with the leaders of the 629 people assigned to the #CoalHollowFire."

This story will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes available.