Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and LaVar Ball, the loud-mouthed father of Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, seem to be polar opposites in many ways, but last week Mitchell gave a little nod to the senior Ball on Twitter.

When news broke that the Jazz will be playing on Christmas Day, Mitchell quoted a tweet he had sent on Christmas of last year in which he rhetorically asked if Utah would ever play on the holiday.

"Speak it into existence," Mitchell wrote last week, echoing LaVar Ball's words from February of 2017 when he said Lonzo would play for the Lakers (Lonzo Ball was indeed drafted by Los Angeles four months after LaVar Ball's statement).

Speak it into existence 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/vBSknlNa0S — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 8, 2018

Immediately after Mitchell's tweet, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne recognized the connection with Ball and replied to the Jazz guard.

You gotta pull out the LaVar gif with that tweet — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) August 8, 2018

Dante Exum trains with Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers budding star Ben Simmons has become one of Jazz fans' least favorite players after beating Mitchell out for the Rookie of the Year award last season, but one Utah player showed on Instagram the other day that he's friends with Simmons.

Jazz guard Dante Exum posted not one but two photos last week of him training with his fellow Aussie.

WORK. @bensimmons A post shared by Danté Exum (@daanteee) on Aug 9, 2018 at 7:55pm PDT

🔒’D IN. @bensimmons A post shared by Danté Exum (@daanteee) on Aug 10, 2018 at 7:51pm PDT

