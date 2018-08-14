Utah Director of Skiing Fredrik Landstedt has announced the hiring of head Nordic coach Miles Havlick and head alpine coach JJ (Justin) Johnson. Havlick was a two-time NCAA champion skier for the Utes (2010-13), while Johnson has coached the past four years with the U.S. Ski Team.

Havlick claimed the 2013 20-km freestyle and the 2012 20-km classical titles during his four-year career with the Utes and was a seven-time All-American. Havlick won 13 total during his career, and he finished third or better in 28 career races. He was a three-time Ski Racing Magazine Nordic Collegiate Skier of the Year and the two-time RMISA Men's Nordic MVP, and he also earned the 2013 Tom Hansen Conference Medal.

Following his Utah career, Havlick raced professionally with the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Gold Team. He finished in the top 10 several times at the U.S. National Championships and competed regularly on the U.S. Super Tour and Alpen Cup. Havlick won a World Loppet 42-km freestyle marathon in Australia in August of 2017.

Havlick recently coached with the Birkebeiner Nordic Ski Club and Victorian Junior cross-country ski team in Australia in 2017. He worked as an assistant coach and wax technician for the Australian Junior National Team at the World Junior Championships in January of 2018 and was a wax technician for the Australian National Team in China in March of 2018.

Havlick has also periodically volunteered with the Utah ski team, recently as an assistant coach at the 2018 NCAA Championships.

Havlick earned his degree from Utah in exercise physiology in 2013. He earned his master’s degree from Norwegian University of Science and Technology in exercise physiology in 2018.

Johnson has coached with the U.S. Ski Team since 2014, beginning as an assistant coach with the men’s development team (2014-16) before spending two years as head development coach (2016-18). He helped six athletes finish on the podium at the FIS Junior World Ski Championships with Sam Morse (2017) and Erick Arvidsson (2016) both winning world downhill titles. His athletes have been successful advancing within the U.S. Ski Team and joining NCAA ski programs. Recently, Johnson was promoted to the Europa Cup team. He first joined the U.S. Ski Team in 2013 as the Western Region Youth Coordinator.

Johnson began his coaching career with the Park City Ski Team as an assistant coach from 2010-12, coaching with its FIS and U14 skiers. He did private coaching from 2012-13.

Johnson was a member of the U.S. Ski Team from 1997-99 and 2004-07. He spent three seasons competing on the World Cup circuit (2004-07) with his best finish being 24th in the downhill at Val Gardena/Groeden in 2004. Johnson was a member of the 2005 World Championship team, finishing 21st in the downhill. He regularly finished in the top 10 at the National Championships, including a third-place finish in the downhill in 2006. Johnson was the 1996 Ski Racing U.S. Junior Alpine Skier of the Year. He competed in ski cross from 2008-10.

The hirings complete the Utah ski coaching staff. Also on staff is Jeremy Elliot, who enters his fourth season as assistant alpine coach.