TREMONTON, Box Elder County — A 16-month-old boy was found deceased Monday after an apparent drowning, according to officials.

About 9 p.m., emergency responders received the call of the missing boy and initially feared he had fallen into a canal near his home. A scuba rescue team prepared to search, a press release from Box Elder County Sheriff's Office said.

Forty-five minutes later, the child was found deceased in a body of water east of his home, police said.

Additional information, including the boy's name, was not immediately released.