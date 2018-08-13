Former Utah wide receiver Darren Carrington II will get a shot in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys.

The team announced Monday it signed the 6-foot-3 wide receiver after a tryout. That makes 84 players with Utah ties currently on NFL rosters.

Carrington transferred to Utah last season and had a team-leading 70 receptions for 980 yards and six touchdowns in his lone season in Salt Lake City. He earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2017.

He becomes the third Utah tie currently with the Cowboys, joining former Bingham High tight end Dalton Schultz and former Weber State and Hunter High linebacker Tre'von Johnson.

Also, former Utah wide receiver Dres Anderson was waived by the Indianapolis Colts late Sunday night. Anderson played just four offensive snaps in the Colts’ 19-17 preseason opening win over Seattle last Thursday.