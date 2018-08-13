MIDWAY — Thirty-four golfers have joined the field for this weekend’s Siegfried & Jensen Utah Open through Monday’s qualifier at the Soldier Hollow Gold Golf Course.

Among the 34 who will compete in the 54-hole tournament at Riverside Country Club Friday through Sunday are several local golfers, including Dane Nelson, who led all qualifiers with a 66. Others with Utah ties are Garrett Fotu and C.J. Lee at 67, Preston Alder at 68, JT Timmons, Braxton Miller and amateurs Kenny You and Austin Banz at 69, amateur Jacob Boyce at 70 and Joe Parkinson and amateurs Blake Tomlinson, Chase Lansford, Stephen Lindsey and Oscar Maxfield at 71.