Tim Tanga, a member of the Judge Memorial Catholic High School football team, pours water on his head to cool off during practice at McCarthey Stadium in Salt Lake City on Monday. Temperatures reached the mid-90s during practice, which was also the first day of school for students at the private school. According to KSL's Grant Weyman, residents along the Wasatch Front this week will see partly cloudy skies with high temperatures hovering in the mid-90s, while lows will dip into the low 70s.

