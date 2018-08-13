Paul Bliss drives a team of mules while Kim Henrichsen, senior vice president of clinical operations and chief nursing executive at Intermountain Healthcare, tries to hold on to a plow as she and others take part in the groundbreaking for the new Intermountain Healthcare hospital in Spanish Fork on Monday. The 30-bed hospital at 765 E. Marketplace Drive will sit on approximately 45 acres east of I-15 and north of U.S. 6. The new hospital, with an estimated cost of $150 million, will focus on women's and medical/surgical services. According to officials, it will feature five labor and delivery rooms; two cesarean section rooms; two antepartum rooms; 12 postpartum beds; 12 emergency department rooms; four operating rooms; and two gastroenterology suites. Imaging services such as CT, radiology and MRI will also be available, as well as cardiopulmonary diagnostic testing and infusion therapy. An on-site medical office building and Intermountain InstaCare will provide additional services. The facility is expected to open in the fall of 2020.

