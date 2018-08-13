PROVO — Then there were two.

The BYU coaching staff has narrowed its choices to two possible players as starting quarterback: Tanner Mangum or Zach Wilson. The news was shared after the Cougars' Monday afternoon practice.

Coach Grimes & Roderick confirm that QB battle for starting job is down to 2 guys ... Mangum and Wilson. — Jeff Call (@AJeffreyCall) August 13, 2018

Mangum, a senior out of Eagle, Idaho, is the most experienced QB on the Cougars’ roster with 5,158 yards with 34 TDs and 20 interceptions since he was thrust onto the scene filling in for an injured Taysom Hill in 2015.

Wilson, a freshman out of Draper, threw for 2,986 yards and 24 touchdowns during his senior season at Corner Canyon in 2017.

