SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah girl achieved viral fame on Monday for pulling an epic scam using her mom’s Amazon account.

It began when a Utah mom allowed her daughter Caitlin to order a Barbie doll on Amazon for her birthday. She then asked her mom to go back on Amazon and see when the package would arrive.

The next day, the Amazon delivery man arrived with a bunch of boxes filled with gifts for Caitlin.

"They just started unloading box after box after box," Caitlin's older cousin Ria Diyaolu told BuzzFeed News. "Her mom went on her Amazon account and saw three pages of things she had ordered."

Diyaolu said Caitlin ordered $350 worth of toys, video games and board games using her mom’s account.

This devious kid ordered $350 worth of toys on her mom's Amazon account and the photos are priceless.https://t.co/cy0HBleS5X pic.twitter.com/d6V4MOnzJ6 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) August 13, 2018

"She knew exactly what she was doing when she did it," said Diyaolu. "I was so surprised that a 6-year-old knew how to do one-click, next-day shipping."

The cousin shared an image of young Caitlin standing beside the packages on Twitter. The tweet received more than 30,000 likes and 10,000 retweets.

Young Caitlin’s face went viral after she pulled off the scam of the year, too.

Caitlin won’t be punished for her orders. Everything, except for the Barbie, will be returned.

"She did not get grounded, but she does not have access to the internet for a month,” the cousin told BuzzFeed News.