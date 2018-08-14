SALT LAKE CITY — You won’t need to ask Siri if she’s smarter than Google Assistant. Recent research already gave us an answer.

A new study from LoupVentures discovered that Google Assistant is the smartest digital assistant of all, placing ahead of Apple’s Siri, Microsoft’s Cortana and Amazon’s Alexa.

The study asked each digital assistant 800 questions.

For understanding each question, Google achieved a 100 percent success rate, while Siri finished with 99 percent. Cortana and Alexa finished with a 98 percent success rate.

Answering the questions showed different numbers. Google Assistant answered 85.5 percent of questions correctly. Meanwhile, Siri answered only 78.5 percent correctly (which is higher than its 66.1 percent success rate from April 2017).

Alexa and Cortana both finished well below the two front-runners. Alexa answered 61.4 percent questions correctly, while Cortana answered 52.4 percent correctly, according to the study.

The study identified that each smart assistant is more successful when inquiring about specific topics, according to Mashable.

Siri, for example, was “slightly more helpful and versatile (responding to more flexible language) in controlling your phone, smart home, music, etc.," the study said.

Meanwhile, Google Assistant dominated most categories.

Interestingly, Alexa had low ratings for the commerce category, even though the assistant helps people buy products. Google Assistant and Siri, which both have map features, topped out for the navigation categories.

“Overall, the future in which you can just casually chat with your digital assistant and have it answer everything perfectly is still pretty far away, but all tested assistants have shown huge improvements in a little over a year, which is quite promising,” according to Mashable.

A study from The Washington Post and two research groups found that Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s Assistant struggled to understand people’s accents. For example, those with Southern accents were 3 percent less likely to receive an accurate response from Google.

Both devices struggled to understand Indian, Chinese and Spanish accents, too.

Rachael Tatman, a data scientist who did not work on the study, told The Washington Post she has worried about this data.

“I worry we’re getting into a position where these tools are just more useful for some people than others,” she said.