SALT LAKE CITY — Police have identified a man killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday in Salt Lake City.

Roy Hostetler, 57, was driving west on 500 South when he entered the intersection allegedly running a red light at 400 West and was struck by another vehicle traveling north, according to Salt Lake police.

Firefighters treated him but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Hostetler was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.