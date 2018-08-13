Just weeks ahead of making its Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference debut, the Dixie State women’s volleyball team was picked to finish seventh by the RMAC coaches in the annual preseason poll released by the league office on Monday.

Defending RMAC co-champions Regis and Colorado School of Mines combined to collect all 16 first-place votes in the poll, with Regis garnering 15 first-place nods to top the poll with 225 points, while CSM earned the other first-place vote and finished with 208 points. MSU-Denver wound up third in the poll with 181 points, followed by Colorado Christian (181 pts) in fourth, Colorado Mesa (173 pts) in fifth, Colorado-Colorado Springs (152 pts) in sixth, DSU (128 pts) in seventh and Adams State (123 pts) rounded out the top half of the poll in eighth.

Robyn Felder (Eastern Washington, 2002; 95-70 overall record) begins her seventh season at the helm of the DSU women’s volleyball program as it heads into its first season of RMAC play. The two-time Pacific West Conference Coach of the Year led the Trailblazers to a 13-15 overall record last season, which included an 11-9 mark (tied for sixth) in their final season of PacWest competition. Felder is joined on the DSU sideline by second-year assistant coaches David Richards (BYU, 1983) and former DSU standout Makenzi Bird-Murphey (Dixie State, 2018).

2018 Dixie State schedule

Dixie State, which opened its fall camp on Aug. 6, will host its annual alumni exhibition match this Saturday, Aug. 18, at 11 a.m., at the DSU Student Activities Center. Admission to the match is free and open to the public.

The Trailblazers officially open the 2018 regular season with three matches at the Northwest Nazarene-hosted NNU Fairfield Inn Invitational on Aug. 24-25. DSU begins round-robin tournament play with a pair of matches vs. former PacWest foe Biola and preseason No. 19 and host NNU on Aug. 24, followed by a date with Cal State Monterey Bay on Aug. 25.

DSU returns home the following weekend to host the 2018 Dixie State/Desert Garden Inn by Wyndham Classic inside the Burns Arena Aug. 30-Sept. 1, marking the first time in program history that the Trailblazers will play on the Burns Arena floor. DSU opens the 12-match, round-robin tournament vs. preseason No. 18 Tarleton State on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m., followed by two matches vs. Western New Mexico (2 p.m.) and fellow RMAC-member UCCS (7 p.m.) on Aug. 31. DSU wraps up the tournament vs. Arkansas-Fort Smith on Sept. 1, at 7 p.m.

Following the DSU tournament, the Trailblazers make their RMAC debut on the road at South Dakota Mines (Sept. 7) and Black Hills State (Sept. 8), before returning home to the DSU SAC for a four-match homestand starting with a date vs. Western State Colorado on Friday, Sept. 14. In all, Dixie State will play 18 RMAC matches, including a home-and-home series with in-state foe Westminster College, culminating with the 2018 regular-season finale at home vs. the Griffins on Friday, Nov. 2. The 2018 RMAC Volleyball Tournament will follow a week later (Nov. 6-10), with the winner of the tournament earning the conference’s automatic bid to the 2018 NCAA South Central Regionals.

2018 Dixie State returnees and newcomers

Dixie State returns five starters and 11 letterwinners from last season’s 13-15 squad led by a pair of seniors in libero Sid Brandon (Bountiful, Utah/Bountiful HS) and outside hitter Hannah Doonan (San Dimas, California/San Dimas HS/Grossmont CC), along with junior right side/middle blocker Lauren Gammell (Spanish Fork, Utah/Spanish Fork HS).

Brandon earned 2017 PacWest honorable mention recognition last season after she ranked third in the league in digs (473) and collected 10 or more digs in 23 of 28 matches played. Meanwhile, Doonan started in 26 of the 28 matches a season ago and finished third on the team in kills (188, 1.96 kps) and finished second in service aces (20) and digs (254). Gammell earned second-team all-PacWest honors after she wound up fourth in the conference in total blocks (119) and block assists (108) and was second on the team in kills (217).

The Trailblazers also welcome back sophomore setter Jordyn Nelson (Phoenix, Arizona/Greenway HS), who led the team with 519 assists (5.09 aps) and was third in aces (19) and digs (215), along with redshirt-senior MB Malary Marshall (Hurricane, Utah/Hurricane HS/BYU-Hawaii; 2016 – 128 kills/67 blocks/9 solo blocks/23 digs) and sophomore OH Kaycee Adams (Syracuse, Utah/Syracuse HS), who collected 125 kills, 87 digs, 29 total blocks and seven aces in 78 sets played as a freshman last year.

In addition, DSU returns senior RS Shannon Sorensen (Smithfield, Utah/Sky View HS; 160 kills/66 blocks), outside hitters Amanda Robinson (Jr., Springville, Utah/Springville HS; seven kills/eight digs) and Sydney Johnson (So., Spokane, Washington/Central Valley HS; 85 kills/six aces/16 blocks), junior setter Kara Moore (Lehi, Utah/Lehi HS; 310 assists/21 aces-team high/131 digs) and sophomore MB Ashtyn Lunt (Thatcher, Arizona/Thatcher HS; 11 kills/12 blocks). Redshirt freshman Abbey Smith (Prescott, Arizona/Prescott HS) could also see time at libero, and junior RS Savannah Ipsen (Boise, Idaho/Centennial HS/Westminster College; 23 kills/four aces/five blocks) will miss the 2018 season as a medical redshirt.

In all, DSU will open camp with 21 players, including a pair of junior college transfers from Salt Lake Community College, highlighted by 2017 NJCAA All-American OH To’a Faleao-Baich (Jr., Lehi, Utah/Lehi HS) and an NJCAA all-region pick at right side hitter in sophomore Megan Treanor (Salem, Utah/Salem Hills HS).

The Trailblazers also brought in six new freshmen in right side hitters Miranda Marshall (Fairfield, California/Vanden HS), Hailee Oviatt-Devillier (San Marcos, California/Mission Hills HS) and Megan Sintay (Pleasant Grove, Utah/Pleasant Grove HS), along with OH Sydney Berenyi (Las Vegas, Nevada/Silverado HS), setter Baylie Bishop (Pleasant Grove, Utah/Pleasant Grove HS) and libero Hannah Waddell (Pleasant Grove, Utah/Pleasant Grove HS).