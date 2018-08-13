SALT LAKE CITY — If you’re avoiding time outside this week because of the diminished air quality, don’t let it ruin your summer — YouTubers with ties to Utah have posted plenty of new content to keep you entertained, inside and away from the haze.

‘What’s Inside?’

Dan and Lincoln from “What’s Inside” aren’t afraid to destroy expensive things to find out what’s inside. This summer, they’ve taken apart a $5,000 World Cup soccer ball, a $3,000 bluetooth speaker, and, most recently, a Rolex watch worth between $8,000 and $10,000.

Madilyn Paige

“The Voice” star Madilyn Paige releases her 2018 album “Anymore” on Aug. 24. On Monday, Paige posted the official music video for the first single from the album, “Perfect.” The song focuses on having a positive self-image and questions society's obsession with perfect.

“You’re already worth it, ‘cause worth it’s not a prize you can win or lose,” Paige sings, “‘cause you’re already worth it. Let go of perfect.”

Through speaking, music and social media, Paige frequently speaks out about self-worth. Her single “Irreplacable” encourages individuality and confidence; she’s also covered the song “Beautiful” by Huntar which sends a similar message.

‘Studio C’

The day after the announcement that the 10 original cast members would leave sketch comedy show “Studio C,” the show’s YouTube channel posted a new video called “The Interrogation Room: Part 3.”

“The Interrogation Room” is a series that depicts cast member Stephen Meek as a cop who conducts unsuccessful criminal interrogations with quotes from classic Disney movies. In the most recent video, Meek quotes “Beauty and the Beast” to try to convince a criminal to let the police into the room he’s locked shut.

Devin Graham

YouTuber Devin Graham recently posted a video sponsored by Warner Bros. World in Abu Dhabi. In the advertisement, the villain Joker kidnaps Warner Bros. World employees the day before the park’s grand opening.

In response, Batman recruits a group of men, including a parkour expert who does tricks throughout the park to rescue the employees.

The LeBaron Family

The LeBaron family loves musicals — in the past, they’ve covered songs from “Les Miserables,” “Rent” and “The Greatest Showman” as a family. Last week, they added a new show tune to their repertoire, “Masquerade” from “The Phantom of the Opera.”

‘Scott DW’

With the new school year around the corner, Orem-based filmmaker and musician “Scott DW” released a music video for his song “Nice to Meet You.” The video shows two teens who are debating which clubs to join on their first day of high school.

After the teens stop by the booths of two of the school’s dance clubs, an impressive dance battle ensues.