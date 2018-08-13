Note: Mountain View finished with a 3-8 overall record in 2017 and was tied for third in Region 10 with a 2-3 record. It lost to Sky View 50-14 in the 4A first round.

OREM — Things are changing for Mountain View, and for the better. After several brutal seasons the Bruins made the postseason last year, which was a big thing for a team that was used to getting run over in recent history.

Sure, the team got whalloped by Sky View, but just being there was a big thing for the players, who have been looking for reasons to optimistic.

"The attitude has really improved since I've been here," said Mountain View coach Tyler Anderson. "Our numbers have improved and kids are more willing to work. Making the playoffs was a big thing for us."

Another big stride made was simply keeping players within the program, which is not an easy thing to do in Utah County.

"We have a real good group of sophomores who have seen good success," Anderson said. "They've won championships in the youth leagues. We were able to keep a lot of them, when they had options to go elsewhere. Keeping kids here isn't easy, but it's getting easier."

Competing has gotten easier as players have worked harder in the offseason.

"Kids feel that they're not just going to be doormats for everyone anymore," Anderson said. "We can win here and do some good things. I'm happy with how things have come together and hopefully we can take that next step."

Mountain View Bruins at a glance

Coach: Tyler Anderson is in his third year coaching at Mountain View after spending five years coaching at Orem. He previously coached at Harmony High in Florida for four years, compiling a 23-24 record. Before that he was a head coach at Tooele from 2000-03, finishing with a 28-17 record and leading Tooele to a state title in 2002.

Mountain View Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Dylan McCann

2017 offensive production: 18.7 ppg (17th in 4A)

6 returning starters

spread

Key offensive returning starter:

Duce Anderson (QB): "He's a big, strong kid who can give us some running options at quarterback. He has experience and knows the speed of the game. So I expect him to be a leader and to have a big year for us," Anderson said.

Returning offensive starters

Anderson on his new offensive coordinator:

"He's been at Timpview and he's very smart and knows the game. He does a lot of film and it's going to take a big burden off of me. He had other places he could have gone, so I'm very glad that he's here."

Anderson on his offensive line:

"I think it will be a strength of us. We have a great offensive line coach and we rreturn three solid players and there's other kids who are coming up. We should be solid and be able to move the ball with those guys."

Mountain View Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Dominique Moe

2017 defensive production: 41.6 ppg (25th in 4A)

4 returning starters

3-4

Key defensive returning starter:

Elwood Afalava (DL): "He's a real good athlete and will be someone we look at to make plays for us at defensive end," Anderson said.

Returning defensive starters

Anderson on his defense overall:

"We like that we have good returning experience at all positions. We don't have a lot of returners, but each position group has a good leader that should really help out."

Coaches preseason Region 10 straw poll: Sixth

Deseret News Region 10 prediction: Sixth

Key Region Game: vs. Spanish Fork (Oct. 5)

Bottom Line: The Bruins' offense proved decent last year, but in order to make the playoffs again they'll have to make drastic improvements on the defensive end. That said, the return of several key players should continue to forge key improvements within the program and Mountain View should prove competitive throughout the season.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — at Hurricane, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — TIMPANOGOS, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — WASATCH, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — at Union, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — at Payson, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at Orem, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — UINTAH, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — SPANISH FORK, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 — at Salem Hills, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 — WEST, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for Mountain View

All-time record: 160-220 (38 years)

Region championships: 5 (1983, 1985 co, 1989, 1999, 2004 co)

Playoff appearances: 19

Current playoff appearance streak: 1

All-time playoff record: 13-19

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-0

Most played rivalry: 39 meetings with Orem dating back to 1980. Orem leads 31-8.

Felt’s Factoid(s): MV was the first school to win a playoff game the year it opened (1980). (Corner Canyon matched the feat in 2013). … Bruin Brian Smith set a single-game field goal record by booting five against Springville in 2005.

Last 5

2017 — 3-8 (2-3 in Region 10 – 4A First round)

2016 — 0-10 (0-7 in Region 7 - Missed playoffs)

2015 — 1-9 (1-5 in Region 7 – Missed playoffs)

2014 — 2-8 (2-4 in Region 7 - Missed playoffs)

2013 — 1-9 (1-5 in Region 7 - Missed playoffs)

Mountain View coaching history

2016-current — Tyler Anderson (3-18)

2014-2015 — Louis Wong (3-17)

2010-2013 — Jon Snyder (13-28)

2007-2009 — Teko Johnson (14-17)

2003-2006 — Doug Meeks (11-30)

1995-2002 — Randy Rehrer (44-40)

1991-1994 — Bryce Monsen (21-19)

1987-1990 — Steve Park (20-17)

1982-1986 — Austin McNaughton (24-24)

1980-1981 — Dave Allphin (10-10)

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2011 — Bennett Maxwell, LB

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.