HERRIMAN — Salt Lake Community College will offer general education classes in the former Herriman City Hall beginning Aug. 22.

Classes at the Herriman Center, 13011 S. Pioneer Street, will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The Herriman Center has eight classrooms and will also house one-stop Student Services, video conferencing for remote advising, student study spaces and free parking.

Classes will be offered in biology, business, English, geology, math, psychology and communications. For a complete list of class offerings and locations visit slcc.edu/registrar/registration/index.aspx.

Salt Lake Community College serves more than 60,000 students in credit and noncredit courses at 10 locations throughout the Salt Lake Valley, including online class options.

The addition of the Herriman Center supports SLCC's "vision to strengthen the communities it serves through access to higher education," the college's blog states.