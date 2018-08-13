Note: Ridgeline finished with a 7-5 overall record in 2017 and was third in Region 12 with a 3-2 record. It lost to Stansbury 38-7 in the 4A quarterfinals.

Ridgeline 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats

MILLVILLE — In each of Ridgeline’s first two seasons since the school opened, the results have been almost identical.

In 2016 the Riverhawks finished with an 8-4 overall record, tied for third in region, and then won a playoff game before being blown out in the quarterfinals. Last season they finished 7-5 overall, ended up in sole possession of third place in region, won another playoff game and was then also crushed in the quarterfinals.

There’s a lot of programs in the state that would be thrilled with a winning record and a playoff win, but that’s not what Chris Howell wants his team to settle for.

“We don’t want to just win a playoff game. We’ve tried to use that as motivation in the offseason to make a couple of adjustment to try and take that next step to get to Rice-Eccles Stadium. That’s where everybody wants to be obviously,” said Howell.

In last year’s quarterfinal game Ridgeline looked lost against Stansbury’s triple option as it lost 38-7.

Ironically enough, those same two teams squared off during the final scrimmage at the Utah State team camp earlier this summer. Ridgeline prevailed, but Howell was most pleased to see the game get a little chippy and his players show off a little attitude.

One of the biggest things he’s challenged his players to do this season is be tough physically each Friday night. The skill is the there and the understanding of the schemes is there, and now the fight just needs to be there in big games.

In big region games against Mountain Crest and Sky View, and then the playoff loss at Stansbury, that fight seemed to be missing.

Many of those same players are back this season, as Ridgeline returns roughly half its starters on both sides of the ball.

Ridgeline opens the season with a game against Spanish Fork, the same team it beat 25-22 in the first round of the playoffs. It’s a great measuring-stick game early in the season for both programs to compare themselves a year later.

Ridgeline Riverhawks at a glance

Coach: Chris Howell is entering his third season as head coach at Ridgeline. The Logan High graduate has put together a 15-9 record in his first two seasons at the new school.

Ridgeline Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Jeremy Livingston

2017 offensive production: 26.4 ppg (12th in 4A)

6 returning starters

Multiple offenses

Key offensive returning starters

Breck Jackson (QB): Started the first four games last season before the coaches made a change, and in those four games he passed for 552 yards and five TDs.

Started the first four games last season before the coaches made a change, and in those four games he passed for 552 yards and five TDs. Trevor Hobbs (OL): The senior will be a three-year starter and is the anchor of the O-line.

Returning offensive starters

Offensive newcomers to watch

Coach Howell comments on QB Breck Lewis:

“Brett has worked really hard to earn the trust of these guys and has become a leader on this team for sure. He is a football junkie, he’s worked his tail off. He’s gone to every camp known to man and has really worked on perfecting his craft and we’re excited to what he brings to the table. He has a great understanding of the offense. He knows where everybody is supposed to be.”

Coach Howell comments on three returning offensive lineman:

“Last year we didn’t have a lot of experience coming back because we had quite a few seniors that first year so we had a lot of inexperience a year ago. I felt like we did a better job as a coaching staff of rotating in some younger kids so by the end of the year they were very important factors on our team. It’s good, but at the same time we’re making some adjustments with our scheme up front offensively, so there’s a learning curve there.”

Coach Howell comments on versatile Micah White:

“The cool thing about Micah is he’s one of our team captains, but he hasn’t missed a day in the weight room since Dec. 5, so he’s worked his tail off. He’s gotten a lot stronger. It showed up in camp, guys really struggled to tackle him. He’s shifty in the hole, has great cutback ability and also a really smart kid. Definitely a leader on the team. I love his attitude. We look for him to carry the load offensively as far as carries go.”

Keys for Offensive Success in 2018:

Howell said that getting his offensive line solidified is the biggest key heading into the first game of the season. He’s hopeful that with three returning starters that continuity is just a matter of time. Another key for the Ridgeline is developing the receiving core. Its top two receivers from last season graduated, and even though the newcomers have got a ton of reps this summer, they’re unproven and have a big responsibility this season.

Ridgeline Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Chris Howell

2017 defensive production: 24.1 ppg (11th in 4A)

7 returning starters

3-4 defense

Key defensive returning starters

Michael Tuckett (LB): Is Ridgeline's top returning tackles from last season.

Is Ridgeline’s top returning tackles from last season. Junior Damuni (FS): Came on late for Ridgeline last season, and he’ll be a key contributor in the secondary and with stopping the run.

Returning defensive starters

Trevor Hobbs (DE)

Michael Tuckett (LB)

Hayden Bowen (OLB)

Cameron Dahle (OLB)

Junior Damuni (FS)

Micah White (SS)

Chance Parker (CB)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Coach Howell comments on returning experience:

“I think they have a chance to be really good because we have so much experience coming back. Third year in the scheme and the scheme is relatively complex, so we’ve been able to advance and start teaching some other concepts which I think will really help us.”

Coach Howell comments on safeties Micah White and Junior Damuni:

“Our two safeties run that defense, so they’re able to check us into different coverages and different fronts. They’re kind of the leaders. Junior was a kid who was rotating part time at the beginning of the season last year and by the end of the season was a full-time starter, and had a huge interception against Spanish Fork in the playoffs.”

Coach Howell comments on lineman Trevor Hobbs:

“Trevor has played a key role every year on both sides of the ball. Trevor is a great kid and a great teammate. He’s also a team captain. Kids have a lot of respect for him. One of the cool things about Trevor is he knows every person’s job at every position both offensively and defensively. Sometimes he overthinks some of that stuff and forgets what he’s supposed to be doing, but he’s a great teammate and great role model for our young kids.”

Keys for Defensive Success in 2018:

With one starter back on the defensive line, that’s the biggest concern for the coaching staff heading into the season – particularly when it comes to stopping the run. Stansbury ran through the defense with ease a year ago in the playoffs, and how that game stewed with the players for quite a while. This season Ridgeline doesn’t have a stout nose guard who can two gap, so Howell said this year’s defense will rely on a lot on movement and stunts to get pressure on the quarterback and to stop the run.

Coaches preseason Region 12 straw poll: Third

Deseret News Region 12 prediction: Third

Key Region Game: at Bear River, Oct. 5 (Week 8)

Bottom line: To break out of its shell and fight for a home playoff game — maybe two — Ridgeline has to be a tougher football team this year. It has to make things extremely difficult for the opponents, but execution prevented that from happening last season. There are more question marks offensively heading into the season, so it’s up to a defense with numerous returning starters to be sharp early. Howell said his team is two deep at every linebacker spot this season, and if that group can stay healthy moving the ball on Ridgeline will be challenging.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — SPANISH FORK, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — SNOW CANYON, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — vs. Highland, Idaho, 8:15 p.m. (At Idaho State)

Sept. 7 — COPPER HILLS, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — at Mountain Crest, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — LOGAN, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — at Green Canyon, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — at Bear River, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 — SKY VIEW, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 — PARK CITY, 7 p.m.

….

Felt’s Facts for Ridgeline

All-time record: 15-9 (2 years)

Region championships: 0

Playoff appearances: 2

Current playoff appearance streak: 2 (2016-2017)

All-time playoff record: 2-2

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-0

...

Last 5

2017 — 7-5 (3-2 in Region 12 – 4A Quarterfinals)

2016 — 8-4 (5-2 in 3AA North – 3AA Quarterfinals)

...

Ridgeline coaching history

2016-current — Christopher Howell (15-9)

.....

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2016 — Levani Damuni, OLB

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.