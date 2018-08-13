SALT LAKE CITY — Traditionally, 25th anniversaries are celebrated with gifts of silver.

This year, however, Fidelity Investments employees celebrated the 25th anniversary of the company's efforts to combat hunger with a more than $171,000 donation to the Utah Food Bank as part of the Summer Business Food & Fund Drive.

According to the food bank, the donation — which equates to more than 631,000 meals — comes at a critical time of year when children are out of school without access to school meal programs. At the same time, donations slow as families focus on summer activities.

Reed Wellman, Fidelity's regional co-leader, said the bond between the investment firm and Utah Food Bank is as important to Fidelity employees as it is to the charity organization.

"Our employees genuinely look forward to the Summer Business Food & Fund Drive, not only to help our fellow Utahns, but also to lead by example and show other Utah companies that fundraising can be fun and a great team-building activity," Wellman said in a statement. "At Fidelity, we're passionate about making a difference in the communities where we live and work and helping organizations like the Utah Food Bank that do the same."

In addition to Fidelity's long-term financial support, which has amounted to more than $1.5 million since 2006, it has donated over 1.8 million pounds of food and approximately 1,300 volunteer hours since 1994.

The food bank is encouraging local businesses and citizens to follow Fidelity's lead by participating in the Summer Business Food & Fund Drive before the end of August by donating food, time and money.