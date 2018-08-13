SALT LAKE CITY — The public is invited to meet the team behind the 1300 East reconstruction project and learn more about the undertaking.

The open house will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Westminster College's Tanner Atrium, 1840 S. 1300 East.

During the meeting, participants may also sign up for updates throughout the project, which is scheduled to wrap up in late 2019.

Phase I of the $14 million project will repair and replace nearly 100-year-old sewer and water lines on both sides of 1300 East between 1300 South and 2100 South.

Once that work is done, the city's Engineering Division will begin repaving the road and making other improvements to the eight-block stretch, starting in the spring of 2019.

Phase II, expected to begin next spring, will include a new storm drain system, curbs and gutters. Crews will also repair driveways, sidewalks, access ramps and bus stops as needed.