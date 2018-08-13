SALT LAKE CITY — A group of Minnesota women got stuck in the weeds at a local lake while riding an inflatable unicorn float over the weekend.Comment on this story
The five passengers were stranded in Fish Lake in Chisago County when the unicorn float got stuck in a patch of weeds and couldn’t move around. The women tried their best to move the float using their hands, according to FOX9-TV.
Police arrived on the scene and helped them exit the weed patch.
The Chisago County Sheriff’s department shared a video of the police helping on Twitter.
No one suffered injuries during the incident.
And, yes, the unicorn made it back to the shore safely.
The story began trending nationwide, making headlines for Time magazine, Fox News and USA Today, among other national news outlets.
Twitter shared shock, awe and comedy over the incident.