SALT LAKE CITY — A group of Minnesota women got stuck in the weeds at a local lake while riding an inflatable unicorn float over the weekend.

The five passengers were stranded in Fish Lake in Chisago County when the unicorn float got stuck in a patch of weeds and couldn’t move around. The women tried their best to move the float using their hands, according to FOX9-TV.

Police arrived on the scene and helped them exit the weed patch.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s department shared a video of the police helping on Twitter.

Driving by a local lake we observed a bunch of women in a 🌈🦄 stuck in the weeds...Yes a rainbow unicorn... With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock! #wherestheglitter pic.twitter.com/qCyhfJqAa9 — Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) August 11, 2018

No one suffered injuries during the incident.

And, yes, the unicorn made it back to the shore safely.

The story began trending nationwide, making headlines for Time magazine, Fox News and USA Today, among other national news outlets.

Twitter shared shock, awe and comedy over the incident.

Sometimes even unicorns need help. — M.A. Rosko (@MAFox9) August 12, 2018

The rainbow unicorn inflatable stuck in a mucky lake in Minnesota is an avatar of a generation pic.twitter.com/7Nw6Exhv6j — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) August 13, 2018

Stuck in the weeds in murky water on a giant inflatable rainbow unicorn.



That's got to be a metaphor for this entire year. https://t.co/sHF9MCe8yp — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) August 13, 2018