Utah Grizzlies head coach and General Manager Tim Branham announced Monday that the team has signed defenseman Nolan DeJong.

DeJong, 22, split his rookie season in 2017-18 between the Colorado Eagles and the Colorado Avalanche AHL affiliate in San Antonio. He had two goals and five assists for seven points in 50 games with the Eagles, who won their second-straight ECHL Kelly Cup Championship in June.

“Nolan is a big, steady two-way defenseman with great leadership qualities,” said Branham. “He knows how to win and will play big minutes for us.”

Originally drafted by the Minnesota Wild in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, DeJong served as team captain during his senior season at the University of Michigan in 2016-17.

The Grizzlies open the regular season on Friday, Oct. 12, against Rapid City at Maverik Center.