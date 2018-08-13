Note: Stansbury finished with an 8-4 overall record in 2017 and was first in Region 11 with a 5-0 record. It lost to Mountain Crest 17-7 in the 4A semifinals.

Stansbury 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats

STANSBURY PARK — In Stansbury’s first semifinal appearance two years ago, the players seemed a bit overwhelmed by the situation and it showed on the scoreboard as Desert Hills rolled to the 35-point win.

Last season Stansbury made it back to the 4A semifinals, and even though the moment wasn’t intimidating this time around, a lack of execution doomed the Stallions.

Not only did Stansbury fumble the ball away three times, but the triple option offense missed on three perfectly-timed pass plays in which the quarterback couldn’t connect with open receivers down field.

Even if Stansbury had only connected on one of those passes, and perhaps coughed it up one less time, that might’ve been enough to flip the script on the 17-7 loss to Mountain Crest.

Fast forward a year, and Stansbury coach Clint Christiansen thinks this year’s team might be better. He knows potential alone won’t get his team to a third-straight semifinal appearance, but the foundation is definitely there.

Stansbury returns four defensive starters from a year ago, but then seven from an offense that ranked fifth in 4A last year in scoring defense.

Among them is fullback Silas Young who rushed for 1,14 yards and 21 touchdowns last season. Four offensive linemen are back from that group, including a varsity transfer from Hurricane.

Last year Stansbury threw for over 1,300 yards out of triple option offense, and with Austin Woodhouse taking over at quarterback Christiansen believes with his arm strength it will present a lot of problems for opposing defenses.

“You try to creep up in that box too many guys to stop our triple option and you’re going to get hurt eventually on the back end, and that’s the ticket, we’ve got to make you pay when we have the shot,” said Christiansen

The biggest challenge for Stansbury will be its lack of size in the trenches, something it will need to make up for with speed.

“Our offense is our best defense because we can chew up so much clock. We really are extremely small compared to every school we play, so we really are kind of like the academies. Our offense fits what we do with the kids we have,” said Christiansen.

Stansbury Stallions at a glance

Coach: Clint Christiansen is entering his 10th year as head coach at Stansbury, and owns a 63-36 record. His overall record in 18 years as a head coach is 110-84. He’s a graduate of Grantsville High School.

Stansbury Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Clint Christiansen

2017 offensive production: 32.1 ppg (5th in 4A)

7 returning starters

Triple option offense

Key offensive returning starters

Silas Young (RB): Was one of the top rushers in 4A last year with 1,415 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Hunter Thomas (OL): Starter at center last year and is back to anchor the offensive line.

Returning offensive starters

Offensive newcomers to watch

Coach Christiansen comments on new QB Austin Woodhouse:

“He was really coming on tough last year, he was battling for that job. He’s been running the offense for a while so I think he understands it. He’s a pitcher for our baseball team too so he’s got a good arm and he’s been throwing the ball well. He’s quick. Feel like Austin’s really doing a great job running the triple option.”

Coach Christiansen comments on fullbacks Silas Young and Payton Didericksen:

“We feel like we have two kids there now who are going to do some damage, and they both kind of have their own specialty they bring to the table. Silas is going to have to get what he can get when it’s his turn to carry it. Everything goes through that position in this offense. If you can get enough people to key on that B back and have to defend him then that opens up the edges.”

Coach Christiansen comments on strong returning offensive line:

“Bringing those three kids back and then a kid who started for Hurricane (Kaden Shin), so he played in the Wing-T so he’s familiar with our offense in a since, we’re kind of only replacing one guy. They’re pretty salty. They’re triple option offensive line, they’re fast. They’re going to run down to backers and get to the secondary.”

Keys for Offensive Success in 2018:

New quarterback Austin Woodhouse is very good at pitching the ball, which should help get more players involved in the running game in the triple option offense. He’s also a got a strong arm, and the combination of those two things should make it very tough for teams to try and shutdown fullback Silas Young. They’ll have to respect the tailbacks on the edges just as much. Christiansen said it might take a few weeks for everyone to get the timing down and hitting on all their reads, but once they do it should be very explosive.

Stansbury Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Drew Yearby

2017 offensive production: 22.5 ppg (10th in 4A)

4 returning starters

3-4 defense

Key offensive returning starters

Jet Richins (LB): Will anchor the linebacking group after recording 30 tackles last season.

Is the lone returning starter on the defensive line after recording 34 tackles last season.

Returning defensive starters

Jebus Mead (DL)

Jet Richins (LB)

Conner Kincaid (CB)

Kooper Roundy (SS)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Dillon Carpenter (DL)

Andrew Hanson (DL)

Tommy Christopherson (LB)

Kaeden Kincaid (LB)

Pae Tia (LB)

Brendon VanCooney (S)

Jacob Spaulding (S)

Coach Christiansen comments on undersized defense:

“We’re small, there’s no doubt about it. We’re going to have to be quick. We moved some linebackers down into the D-line to try and take advantage the size they have, especially in the spread offense when they’re doing so much kick stepping. We’re going to try and have to beat them with speed and move guys around. We can’t play gap control or anything like that, there’s no sense in lying to anyone we’re going to cause we’re not.”

Coach Christiansen comments on pair of returning starting cornerbacks:

“Our secondary is pretty good, both of those corners are back. Conner got hurt in the Park City game late in the year with a serious groin injury so we last him for the playoffs. He’ll be back and has a lot of experience there.”

Keys for Defensive Success in 2018:

With such an undersized defense, which is smaller than a year ago, remaining assignment sound is extremely critical and sticking to the game plan. It won’t be able to outmuscle most teams at the point of attack, but it overcame those challenges a year ago and got to the semifinals and there’s not reason it can’t happen again.

Coaches preseason Region 11 straw poll: First

Deseret News Region 11 prediction: First

Key Region Game: at Bonneville, Oct. 11 (Week 9)

Bottom line: Facing another difficult preseason schedule, Stansbury may start the season a bit slow like last year. It will inevitability get the timing all figured out and should dominate Region 11 once again this season. Success for this team will be defined deep in the playoffs, but the pieces are there to try and take the next step as a program and compete for the state title.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — at Sky View, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — HURRICANE, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — TAYLORSVILLE, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — MOUNTAIN CREST, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — at Tooele, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — OGDEN, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — PARK CITY, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — at Ben Lomond, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at Bonneville, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for Stansbury

All-time record: 63-36 (9 years)

Region championships: 5 (2011, 2012, 2014, 2016 co, 2017)

Playoff appearances: 7

Current playoff appearance streak: 7 (2011-2017)

All-time playoff record: 5-7

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-0

Most played rivalry: 9 meetings with Tooele dating back to 2009. Stansbury leads Tooele 6-3.

Felt’s Factoid(s): Stallion Chase Christensen is one of just 11 players to score on a 99-yard rushing play. He and Millard’s Jesse Rhodes were the last to accomplish the feat, in 2012.

Last 5

2017 — 8-4 (5-0 in Region 11 - 4A Semifinals)

2016 — 9-3 (6-1 in 3AA North – 3A Semifinals)

2015 — 7-4 (3-3 in 3AA North – 3AA First round)

2014 — 9-2 (6-0 in 3AA North – 3AA Quarterfinals)

2013 — 7-4 (5-1 in 3AA North – 3AA Quarterfinals)

Stansbury coaching history

2009-current — Clint Christiansen (63-36)

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2017 — Alix Vaefaga-Taukeiaho, LB

2017 — Dallon Brooks, DT

2017 — Silas Young, FB

2016 — Matt McIntyre, FB

2016 — Dylan Mott, OG

2015 — McCoy Didericksen, RB

2015 — Brennan Calder, DL

2014 — Landon Stice, RB

2014 — Jacob Petersen, OL

2014 — Gage Manzione, LB

2013 — Alex Mackay, RB

2012 — Colton May, LB

2012 — Chase Christiansen, QB

2011 — Jeremy Cafe, DL

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.