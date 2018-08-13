SALT LAKE CITY — IMAX, Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios announced Friday that there will be a celebration of all 20 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

The movies will arrive at all IMAX theaters over Labor Day weekend.

Every single Marvel movie will be available. For the first time, “Iron Man,” “The Incredible Hulk” and “Captain America: The First Avenger” will be featured in the IMAX format, according to Mashable.

The “Marvel Studios 10th Anniversary Film Festival” will run from Thursday, Aug. 30, to Thursday, Sept. 6, in select theaters.

The films will be shared in the order they were released from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3. Here’s a look at the order, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Aug. 30: “Iron Man,” “The Incredible Hulk,” “Iron Man 2,” “Thor”

Aug. 31: “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “The Avengers,” “Iron Man 3,” “Thor: The Dark World”

Sept. 1: “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Ant-Man”

Sept. 2: “Captain America: Civil War,” “Doctor Strange,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

Sept. 3: “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp”

The final two days of the festival (Sept. 4 and 5) will be “theme days,” which will be centered around themes and team-ups.

Sept. 4: “Iron Man,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Black Panther,” “Doctor Strange”

Sept. 5: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “The Avengers, “Avengers: Infinity War”

The last day will feature two films as voted by fans.

Only 2 films can close out the final day of our #MarvelStudios10FilmFest. And we’re giving YOU the power to choose. — IMAX (@IMAX) August 10, 2018

Marvel released a promotional video for the festival that included notable actors from the franchise.