PROVO — The Provo City School District will hold public hearing on a proposal to increase its property tax revenue by 12.27 percent.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district offices, 280 W. 940 North.

If the proposed budget is approved, the district said the tax on a $278,000 residence would go from $828.11 per year to $899.66 per year, a $71.55 per year increase. The tax on a $278,000 business would go from $1,505.65 per year to $1,635.75 per year, a $130.10 per year increase.