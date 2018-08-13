SALT LAKE CITY — A viral petition on Change.org calls for Chick-fil-A to bring its restaurants to military bases across the country.

Emily Carby, a senior airman at Colorado’s Buckley Air Force Base, filed a petition on Change.org that asked for the restaurant chain to add a branch at military bases across the country, according to The Panama City News Herald.

Right now, close to 2,200 fast-food restaurants, such as Subway, exist inside U.S. military bases.

Carby wrote on the petition that she is “calling on all military members, base workers and retirees to come together and ask the United States Government to consider contracting Chick-Fil-A’s on United States military installations.”

She wrote she wants Chick-fil-A to provide “healthier choices” and variety to the menu options for military personnel, the News Herald reported.

“Though this seems like a minute issue, I believe the signatures on this petition will speak for themselves in regards to how many members agree with this proposition,” she wrote. “Please consider.”

The petition garnered more than 58,000 signatures Thursday. That’s about 25,000 signatures shy of the goal, which is 75,000.

“Supporters include military spouses and base workers who say they want more healthy food options and that Chick-fil-A service aligns with military values,” according to KWTX-TV.

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson told Fox News the chain has “no plans to expand onto military bases at this time.”

“We will continue to look for ways to serve great food and remarkable service while supporting the military locally with events such as Military Appreciation Night, in-restaurant commemorations and more,” the statement continued.

A spokesperson for the Army and Air Force Exchange Service declined to comment for Fox News.