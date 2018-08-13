SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare is sponsoring several classes on becoming super baby sitters. The classes, which are $25, are geared toward youth 11 to 14.

Following the completion of the three-hour classes, participants will be presented with a tote-bag baby-sitting kit and a certificate of completion.

The classes will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:

• Saturday, Aug. 18, Primary Children's Hospital - Riverton, 3741 W. 12600 South.

• Saturday, Sept. 15, Primary Children's Eccles Outpatient Building, 81 N. Mario Capecchi Drive.

• Saturday, Oct. 20, Primary Children's Hospital – Riverton, 3741 W. 12600 South.

• Saturday, Nov. 17, Primary Children's Eccles Outpatient Building, 81 N. Mario Capecchi Drive.

• Saturday, Dec. 15, Primary Children's Hospital – Riverton, 3741 W. 12600 South.

Participants are encouraged to register early at intermountainhealthcare.org under classes and events.