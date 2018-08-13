MIDVALE — The Canyons Board of Education has voted unanimously to begin rebuilding Midvalley Elementary, the first of three elementary schools in the district to be rebuilt.

NJRA Architects will design the new building, and construction is anticipated to begin in April 2019. The new school is expected to open for the 2020-21 school year.

As part of a $283 million bond approved by voters in 2017, three elementary schools in the district will be rebuilt, including Peruvian Park and White City. A new elementary school in west Draper will also be built.

According to the district, Midvalley, which was built in 1957, was chosen as the first project because it is the oldest of the three buildings, it isn’t compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act, it needs roof repairs, and it will be the easiest to build onsite while students are in school during the 2019-20 school year.