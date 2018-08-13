WEST VALLEY CITY — Funeral services for a West Valley code enforcement officer shot and killed in the line of duty will be held Friday at the Maverik Center.

Jill Lanette Robinson, 52, was fatally wounded Thursday as she arrived at the house of Kevin Wayne Billings, 4102 W. Wendy Ave. (2925 South), as part of a follow-up investigation. Police say Billings, 64, set her city truck on fire, then shot and killed her and also burned down his neighbor's house.

He was arrested for investigation of aggravated murder, aggravated arson and arson. No formal charges have yet been filed against him.

West Valley police Jill Robinson

As of Monday, Robinson's family has made no public comments about her. But in her obituary, family members remembered her as a kind, caring, thoughtful person.

"She was a homemaker, crafter, and someone who believed in not random, but constant acts of kindness. Jill was as thoughtful as they come," the obituary says.

Robinson was a single mother who raised four children.

"She could not have been prouder of her four kids going through college and pursuing their dreams as a teacher, a lawyer, an actor and a stage technician. She was as much of a gift to her grandchildren as they were to her. She spoiled them with toys, horsey-back rides, funny noises, and trips to the pool. Her love will be a guiding light to all those who are so lost without her now, and she will always be remembered as our hero," her family wrote.

Robinson was also remembered as "an excellent gardener, football watcher, last-minute camper, and a really loud fisher. She loved the horse races, piano-playing, dime collecting, going to plays, movies and hockey games.

"She was a total badass who graduated (Peace) Officer Standards (and) Training in 2004, her longtime dream, and took pride in re-certifying every year since. She was our comfort, our dance partner, our biggest fan, our April Fools' Day prankster, our actual bone-marrow-donating lifesaver, our Super Mom, our sweet "Zelma," and the hardest worker we ever knew."

Funeral services will be held Friday at 10 a.m.

"In lieu of flowers, in honor of Jill, please remember your constant acts of kindness," the family wrote.