The Salt Lake Bees and Los Angeles Angels will be affiliated for at least three more seasons after this one.

The Bees announced on Monday that the sides had agreed to an extension of their player development contract through the 2021-22 campaign. They have been affiliated since 2001.

“Salt Lake City is a town that we really enjoy being in," said Angels general manager Billy Eppler in a statement. "It’s a great community and fan base. We are very comfortable with (Bees general manager) Marc Amicone, the entire front office and ownership group. To be able to extend this affiliation was important and frankly, an easy decision for us.”

This season alone, 28 different players have played for both teams. Additionally, manager Keith Johnson left Salt Lake last week to join the Angels coaching staff, with former major leaguer Eric Chavez replacing him.

The Bees are currently 3.5 games behind the El Paso Chihuahuas in the Pacific Coast League's Pacific Southern Division. The teams will begin a three-game series Monday night at Smith's Ballpark.