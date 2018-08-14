In Utah, we have so many trails minutes from our houses where we can go hiking, biking and many more outdoor activities.

But if we don’t take care of these amazing mountains, we won’t have any of these activities. We need to keep these mountains clean. I know if we don’t keep them clean, the beauty of the mountains will die.

There are a few ways to help preserve the mountains.

1) Pick up litter, and in the first place don’t litter. 2) No graffiti. Graffiti destroys the mountains and its natural beauty. 3) Don’t carve stuff into trees, cut trees down, etc. This will also ruin the beauty of nature. 4) Stay on trails.

So if you like our mountains we have here, please don’t destroy them.

Andrew May

Holladay