Regarding Zions Bancorp not being able to find anyone in Utah with the cyber-security skill set it needs, while the bank may need a college-educated engineer with an existing skill to head up its security division (and might get one in a country friendlier to the U.S. than ambiguous India), it could also go to a tried and true method of obtaining qualified employees.

Find smart high school graduates, reserve service men and women, returned missionaries and successful probationers with an interest in computer science and train them, both in-house and in industry seminars and exercises. It is amazing how fast these people come up to speed in anything having to do with technology.

It seems a lot of businesses want their new hires to have experience, and people think it is the taxpayers' job to provide job training. How about employers providing job training? It works in many industries and works well in the military, in cyber security and cyber warfare.

Samuel McVey

Salem