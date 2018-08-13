MILLCREEK — St. Mark’s Hospital is hosting a free Medicare 101 workshop designed to help people make informed insurance decisions based on their personal circumstances.

The class take place on Tuesday, Aug. 21, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Women's Center auditorium, 1200 E. 3900 South. Participants should enter through the Women's Pavilion west of the main hospital. The auditorium is on the second floor.

During the workshop, participants will have the opportunity to ask experts about:

• Enrolling in Medicare part A and B.

• Avoiding part B and part D penalties.

• The difference between Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans.

• The part D prescription coverage gap, otherwise known as the “doughnut hole.”

• What happens if you’re still working and participating in an employer-sponsored plan when you turn 65.

• What you need to know if you’re currently participating in a Health Savings Account and are, or soon will be, eligible for Medicare.

To register, please call 844-662-5833 or 801-268-7940.