SALT LAKE CITY — Francis Bernard is officially a Utah Ute.

The former BYU linebacker has long been rumored to be headed to Utah since leaving the Cougars last year, and the Ute football program announced Monday that he will be joining the team for the 2018 season.

A graduate of Herriman High, Bernard played in 22 games for the Cougars during the 2015 and 2016 seasons. After playing as a running back in 2015, he was moved to linebacker for the 2016 campaign and tallied 80 tackles and three interceptions.

On Aug. 17, 2017, BYU announced that Bernard would redshirt, and defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki said a few days later that, "He’s going to leave, but I don’t know where he is going to go."

On Oct. 23, 2017, the Cougars announced that Bernard had been granted his full release from the program after he had been arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Bernard will not be available to speak to the media until further notice, and will begin the mandated five-day acclimatization period today. He has two years to play two after redshirting while taking classes at Rio Salado College last season.

He will join a Ute linebacking corps that includes Chase Hansen, Cody Barton, Donavan Thompson, Devin Lloyd and Bryant Pirtle.

