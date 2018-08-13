SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Aug. 13.

The money behind Utah’s medical marijuana initiative

The Deseret News published an article over the weekend that looked into the money behind the upcoming Utah Medical Cannabis Act, a contentious initiative that has become the most popular in Utah.

The Deseret News found the national lobbying group Marijuana Policy Project supported the push for signatures. That group also helped draft the initiative in its early days.

But the initiative, which received hundreds of small donations for its campaign, received less financing than any other ballot initiative despite its popularity.

GOP activists worry over LDS votes

Many Republican activists are worried that LDS Church members hold a distaste for President Donald Trump, which will hurt GOP candidates this fall, according to a new report from McClatchy Washington Bureau.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints felt “uneasy” about Trump two years ago, which might affect several GOP candidates nationwide.

Political strategists fear LDS Church members will stay home and deny Republican candidates their votes.

“Mormons were more of a reliable voting bloc before the Trump era. And now things are more up in the air,” said Steven Conger, a Nevada Republican political strategist and LDS Church member. “You see that with both voters and donors.”

Utah’s fire officials continue to battle flames

Wildfires continue to rage through the Beehive State as fire officials work their best to put out the flames, according to the Deseret News.

Here are three updates from the fires:

Residents from Indianola in Sanpete County were allowed to return home as firefighters contained the Hill Top Fire.

Fire investigators are still looking into what caused the Dollar Ridge Fire, which burned through more than 65,000 acres, 438 structures and cost more than $19 million.

A new fire ignited on Lake Mountain in the Saratoga Springs area.

Turkey accuses U.S. of stabbing it in the back

Turkey’s market woes continue to send the country into economic turmoil, and the U.S. didn’t do much to help, according to BBC News.

Last week, the U.S. imposed sanctions on Turkey after the country refused to extradite a U.S. preacher who is imprisoned in the country.

The sanctions sent Turkey’s economy into market turmoil. The country’s bank tried to fix the problems with some measures to boost the market, but they didn’t work, BBC News reported.

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called out the U.S.

"You act on one side as a strategic partner, but on the other, you fire bullets into the foot of your strategic partner,” he said. “We are together in NATO and then you seek to stab your strategic partner in the back."

