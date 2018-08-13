SALT LAKE CITY — One person was killed in a rollover crash early Monday.

About 2:10 a.m., an Acura was taking the ramp from I-215 to state Route 201 when the vehicle drifted off the ramp and rolled several times, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The passenger in the backseat was ejected from the vehicle and killed, troopers said.

A driver and front seat passenger were taken to local hospitals with injuries not considered to be life threatening.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.