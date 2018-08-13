Former Baltimore Ravens All-Pro linebacker Ray Lewis was recently inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and a friend of his, Steve Young, couldn’t make the ceremony but found another way to show his support.

Young, the former BYU and NFL standout quarterback, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005. To honor Lewis for his latest achievement, he took a page out of the linebacker’s book.

Lewis shared a video on Twitter last week of Young — decked out in his gold Hall of Fame jacket — doing the “squirrel dance,” Lewis’ trademark pre-game ritual he performed before each game.

I’m in tears 😂😂😂 love you man! that dance, wow 😳 pic.twitter.com/3wD8cnRbGk — Ray Lewis (@raylewis) August 7, 2018

"I really appreciate the time we’ve gotten to get to know each other better, so I want to congratulate you going into the Hall tonight, joining the rest of us, and you know what’s coming,” Young said in the video.

Lewis also broke out his celebratory dance on Aug. 4 following his induction speech at the Hall of Fame ceremony alongside former teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden.

You knew the dance was coming.



... with a special guest.



📺: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/w8Ej6POD5Y — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 5, 2018

Reeling it in

A pair of former Utah wide receiver products had impressive moments during practice settings over the weekend.

Former Provo High standout Ty Jones made the highlight catch of the day for the Washington Huskies on Saturday, hauling in a one-handed touchdown catch in tight coverage in the corner of the end zone.

Former Layton High receiver Marcus Kemp had back-to-back days of solid work for the Kansas City Chiefs over the weekend. The second-year pro had a pair of tough catches Sunday, according to Chiefs reporter BJ Kissel, including this diving grab:

.@MarcusDKemp....maker of plays.



Phenomenal catch here by the 6-foot-4, 210-pounder. pic.twitter.com/2E9Lp2ywKQ — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) August 12, 2018

This came one day after the 6-foot-4 Kemp reeled in this catch over the top of two defenders off a pass from starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes:

Play of the day, maybe of all of #ChiefsCamp. @PatrickMahomes5 tossing it up to @MarcusDKemp, who hauls it in over two defenders.



Also shows the power in which the ball comes out of his hand. pic.twitter.com/vh2FcXiJoh — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) August 11, 2018

Local NFL roundup

Here’s a look at how Utah ties did in Friday and Saturday’s NFL preseason action.

NEW YORK JETS 17, ATLANTA FALCONS 0

New York

Jonah Trinnaman, WR, BYU, Snow College and American Fork High: Played 11 snaps on offense and one on special teams.

Atlanta

Colby Pearson, WR, BYU: Played four offensive snaps.

Derrick Shelby, DE, Utah: Started at defensive end and had a solo tackle for loss on 13 defensive snaps and three on special teams.

Salesi Uhatafe, OG, Utah: Played 26 offensive snaps and one on special teams.

OAKLAND RAIDERS 16, DETROIT LIONS 10

Oakland

James Cowser, DE/LB, Southern Utah and Davis High: Forced a strip sack, knocking the ball loose from Matt Cassel, to end Detroit’s final drive of the game. He also had two solo tackles on 13 defensive snaps and 15 on special teams.

Dallin Leavitt, S, Utah State and BYU: Had two solo tackles on 39 defensive snaps and 13 on special teams.

Donald Penn, OT, Utah State: Did not play.

Raysean Pringle, CB, Southern Utah: Played four defensive snaps and two on special teams.

Detroit

Ezekiel Ansah, DE, BYU: Did not play.

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Recovered a fumble by Oakland quarterback EJ Manuel inside the Lions red zone at the 7-yard line. He played seven defensive snaps and 15 on special teams.

Nevin Lawson, CB, Utah State: Did not play.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS 42, DENVER BRONCOS 28

Minnesota

Mike Needham, LB, Southern Utah and Desert Hills High: Played six snaps on special teams.

Denver

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah, Snow College and Westlake High: Started at left tackle and played seven offensive snaps.

Devontae Booker, RB, Utah: Started at running back and had two carries for 7 yards on six offensive snaps.

J.J. Dielman, OG, Utah: Played 37 offensive snaps, most among guards for the Broncos, and one on special teams.

Jordan Leslie, WR, BYU: Had two receptions for 12 yards and a tackle after a Denver turnover on 21 offensive snaps and three on special teams.

Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Had three receptions, tied for the team lead, for 25 yards on 19 offensive snaps and eight on special teams.

Jeremiah Poutasi, OT, Utah: Played 32 offensive snaps, third-most among Denver linemen, and five on special teams.

ARIZONA CARDINALS 24, LOS ANGELES CHARGERS 17

Arizona

Pasoni Tasini, DT, Utah: Had a solo tackle and a quarterback hurry on 34 defensive snaps and three on special teams.

Andrew Vollert, TE, Weber State: Had three receptions, tied for the team lead, for 19 yards and a tackle after an Arizona turnover on 35 offensive snaps, most among Cardinals tight ends, and seven on special teams.

Los Angeles

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Started at cornerback and had two solo tackles, including a tackle for loss, and a pass deflection on a third-down play in 18 defensive snaps and one on special teams.

Sam Tevi, OT, Utah: Played 63 offensive snaps, tied for the most on the team, before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with an injury.

For a recap of Thursday’s NFL preseason local performances, go here.

Former BYU and Timpview High defensive end Bronson Kaufusi made an impressive tackle for loss to end the third quarter in the Ravens’ preseason win over the Los Angeles Rams. Take a look.