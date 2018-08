PAYSON — A plane crashed into a house early Monday morning and left the pilot dead, according to officials.

The aircraft went down near 600 E. Canyon Road, Payson, around 2:30 a.m., emergency dispatchers said.

According to Payson police, two people in the house escaped and the pilot died.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area, with closures expected for three to four hours.

Contributing: Caitlin Burchill