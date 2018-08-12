Sev Covington, 6, plays catch with his hat during a visit to Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Sunday. High temperatures along the Wasatch are expected to cool slightly to highs of 93 or 94 through Friday, with the potential of dipping to the low 90s by the coming weekend, according to KSL TV meteorologist Dan Guthrie. Some moisture in northern Utah's high elevations is also possible early in the week. According to data from the state Department of Environmental Quality, the health of Utah's air will need watching on Monday, with air quality being considered unhealthy for sensitive groups in Salt Lake City, Brigham City, Logan and Ogden. In Provo, the air is expected to be unhealthy for the general population.

