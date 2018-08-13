SALT LAKE CITY — Dr. David Levine will tell you he was as excited as any first-time, soon-to-be dad when he and his wife Stacie were expecting back in 2013. And as a practicing pediatrician in Westfield, New Jersey, he figured he'd be more than capable of parenting.

What he didn't expect was the onslaught of negative emotions he felt once Zachary was born. The baby was cranky and he had trouble soothing him. Levine knew it wasn't rational, but he felt hostile toward the newborn. "I was getting a lot of anger — rage even," says Levine, now 41. "I was very unhappy. I was mad at the baby."

Levine knew his feelings weren't right, but that was all. Googling symptoms he got an inkling he might be experiencing a male version of postpartum depression, but there wasn't a lot of information back then. He knew maybe one-fourth of moms had pregnancy-related depression, perhaps due to the hormonal tsunami involved in building in one's body a small person and then delivering it into the world. But men?

His online research found treatment options, support groups and research were becoming increasingly robust — for women. The emotional toll experienced by some fathers, including those who adopt, was mostly a mystery. And the concept was butting up against notions of masculinity that emphasized being strong, providing and taking charge.

Levine wishes he could say he immediately sought professional help. But he didn't. "It took me probably a month to decide I needed to find somebody to talk to about what was going on." He found a therapist and within a few months, he got back on track emotionally and became the father he'd expected he would be.

Then depression slammed him again last year when baby Alexandra, now 10 months old, was born. But it wasn't as intense and it didn't blindside him.

Postnatal depression does often have that effect on men — if they even recognize what's happening. When the Deseret News looked for men who had experienced it, several said they hadn't, though they described initial feelings of disinterest, irritation or disconnection with their child that experts call a hallmark of postnatal depression.

At last week's annual convention of the American Psychological Association in San Francisco, researchers announced new fathers are as apt to get postpartum depression as new mothers. They said it's about 10 percent, with even more showing postpartum anxiety.

"The saving grace for me was starting to talk to someone, starting to do the homework, to do what I had to do to come out of the haze I was in," says Levine, who practices at Summit Medical Group. "I tell every parent upfront I went through this."

He wants parents in his pediatric practice to know depression might hit them and hurt how they relate to their baby. He wants them to ask him for help, to be a bridge between men and women who suffer postnatal depression and treatments that help overcome it.

That closes the circle with another recently published study on male postpartum depression: A small study in Indianapolis suggests men and women may actually suffer this depression at more similar rates than previously thought. The study, just published in JAMA Pediatrics, recommends pediatricians as a logical group to screen for it.

Anatomy of disconnect

"I think postnatal depression in men is happening much more than we even realize," says Channing Marinari, clinical outreach specialist at Behavioral Health of the Palm Beaches substance abuse treatment program. "Because we miss these signs and symptoms, it is my belief many men suffer in isolation."

Men don't typically know signs, which include not just frustration and anger, but also isolation, substance abuse, discouragement, concentration trouble and impulsive behavior, she says. "I think a father is also more likely to experience postnatal depression if he has a difficult or strained relationship with his partner or if his partner is experiencing postpartum depression."

Primarily in the last decade has the idea new fathers have their own version of postpartum depression taken hold; even the language is evolving. Male postpartum depression and male postnatal depression are used interchangeably. Partly in deference to the number of men believed to have it, it is also being called perinatal mental health disorder, said Dayna Kurtz of New York City, author of "Mother Matters."

"It's not just postpartum, but during pregnancy and as far after birth as 18 months," she says, adding signs include depression, anxiety and obsessive-compulsive behaviors.

Even among researchers and practitioners, estimates vary on how many men are affected. Kurtz says as many as one-fifth of men with a new child meet clinical criteria. "It's fairly pervasive."

Erika R. Cheng, assistant professor of pediatrics at Indiana University School of Medicine and lead author on that new study, says they found similar rates of depression among the women and men they surveyed at pediatric clinics in Indianapolis. In waiting rooms, they asked one of the parents there with a child to take a mental health assessment. They found the rate of what was probably depression was 4.4 percent among the men and 5 percent among the women.

Several findings were especially relevant, including that fathers show up in pediatric clinics, opening the door to screening there. It's possible, Cheng notes, men were undercounted because depressed dads might be less likely to go to the appointment with their partner or infant.

A review of studies that was published by JAMA estimated 10 percent of men worldwide had some symptoms of postpartum depression from the first trimester of the pregnancy to about six months after the baby's born. It was as high as 26 percent among dads when the baby was 3 to 6 months old.

A 2014 study published in Pediatrics put the estimate around one-fourth of new fathers and said levels increase in the baby's first five years by nearly 70 percent for fathers who live with the baby and have depression. For fathers who don't live with the baby, depression levels climb leading up to the birth instead of after. That study links male depression primarily to maternal postpartum depression, hormone fluctuations and lack of sleep.

Male depression doesn't always look like depression. Instead, "If he's especially angry or jealous or resentful of the baby or his partner, if he's not sleeping well — and I don't know any new parent who is — if activities no longer give pleasure, if he's eating more, if he's eating less, those are clues that something might be going on for him," says Kurtz. "If that's the case, it's important he get help."

Chicago-based therapist Sarah Silva, CEO and founder of Accepting Therapy, says dads with any history of depression are at greater risk. So are those who have a poor relationship with the spouse or partner.

And the pressure can pile on, Silva adds: lack of support from others, economic stresses, juggling jobs. Sometimes new dads feel left out of the connection between moms and babies.

Silva says a popular screening tool that's available online, the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale, works equally well to assess men.

What's clear is that postnatal depression creates ripples.

A 2015 study from Northwestern University published in Couple and Family Psychology: Research and Practice linked maternal and paternal depression with toddlers' problem behaviors. The parents had been part of a depression study at baby's birth. Three years later, a child whose dad had signs of depression earlier was more likely than others to exhibit negative behaviors like "hitting, lying and acting out." Maternal distress showed up in kids' emotional problems like anxiety and sadness.

"Fighting between parents did not contribute to children’s bad behaviors as much as having a depressed parent did," the authors wrote, adding that maybe depressed parents "were less likely to make eye contact, smile, bond or engage with kids."

BYU researchers have also noted father's parenting quality is associated with a child's lower depression, fewer behavior problems and better social skills.

What's going on?

Men's mental health may be overlooked when their partner is expecting, says Jamie Hales, licensed clinical social worker and manager of the University Neuropsychiatric Institute at the University of Utah. Effort focuses on finding women who struggle with postpartum depression.

Nor are men clamoring for help.

"I can tell you that I've seen plenty of men in practice who may not realize that they're suffering from postnatal depression," says Hales. "It's such a shock to the system having a new child and I think a lot are not prepared for how different things will be."

Sadness, fatigue and irritability don't necessarily get chalked up to the baby. And everyone experiences some of them. "If it continues past two weeks, that's when you start looking at it being PPD. And it takes quite a bit longer for us to identify it in men because they're not coming in for well baby checks as often," Hales says.

In women, postpartum depression has long been linked partly to hormonal fluctuations. Hormones aren't off the hook in men entirely, either.

The Deseret News has reported when couples are close, "some chemical changes associated with bonding and affiliation increase." It has to do with "pheromones and other chemicals."

Research shows becoming a dad changes a man's chemistry. Testosterone levels help men attract mates, but testosterone drops off once a baby is born. That helps a dad become a nurturer.

Oxytocin increases, Levine says, making men more sensitive to their own child's cries. That can actually contribute to postpartum despair if a child is loud and fussy.

But hormones alone don't account for all of male postpartum depression. It's a malady found among birth parents, but also adoptive parents. Researchers have yet to understand the malady's intricacies.

Finding help

Levine says he's well past the sad, mad period of depression that accompanied the birth of his kids. He loves them. And he's determined to keep talking about the depression, knowing if can affect lots of people who might not recognize what's wrong.

The "why" may not matter as much as what one does about it, he says.

Having pediatricians screen for male postpartum depression makes sense to Levine. "I think as pediatricians we have the most face time."

The OB-GYN sees the woman in the hospital and six weeks later. At that point, dad has usually disappeared. But the baby is seen by the pediatrician multiple times in the first eight weeks — and dad often comes along. "It is the best shot at screening and convincing him to get help if he needs it," Levine says.

If a dad struggles, Kurtz recommends seeing a mental health expert. Pregnancy-related disorders for men or women are "entirely treatable" often with talk therapy or medication.

If both parents have postpartum depression, outside supports are crucial, Levine says. "Grandparents and friends who see it need to step in. … A lot of us before we have kids feel we will still be able to cook and clean and bathe myself and take care of the kids. Then you realize you can't do it all."

When Alexandra was born, he'd wised up. The Levines hired help so they could get adequate sleep. Others dropped off some meals.

If not for themselves, Kurtz tells men, they should get help for the baby. Postpartum depression hits when the baby needs healthy caregivers. Birth to age 3 "is profoundly important in the development of a human being and the environment at home informs that baby's development. It's critically important the baby is exposed to caregivers who are well and healthy.

Hales notes men may be more comfortable online beginning the search for what's going on, like Levine did. But if they feel they could hurt themselves or the baby, they need immediate help.

Hales offers online resources she finds particularly helpful: Postpartummen.com, Postpartum Support International and www.postpartum.net. In Utah, men in crisis can also call the UNI Crisis Line at 801-587-3000, she says.