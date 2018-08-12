SALT LAKE CITY — Riverside Country Club assistant pro Chris Moody won his second Salt Lake City Open Sunday, claiming a two-stroke victory over Seokwon Jeon, thanks in part to the confidence of his young caddie.

Moody, who shot a 67 Sunday for a 10-under 133 total, was clinging to a one-shot lead when he hit a poor shot at the par-3 15th hole at Bonneville Golf Course over the green and left. He faced what he called an impossible chip shot, but his 12-year-old son Noah told him he wouldn’t need his putter, that he was going to chip it in.

Sure enough, Moody chipped in from 40 feet for a birdie that gave him a two-stroke lead, which he held over the next three holes for the victory and the $3,000 first prize.

“It was like a one in a thousand shot,” said Moody. “I was just hoping to get it up and down. I hit the flop shot, it came out perfect, landed softly and rolled into the middle of the cup.”

Moody also won the SLC Open in 2011 when it was played at Wingpointe Golf Course on the final day. This was his fourth victory of the year to go along with wins at the Assistants Championship, the Brigham City Open and the Match Play Championship.

Steven Croft, a 26-year-old former University of Utah golfer, won the amateur division and finished third overall at 139 after shooting a 69 that included a triple-bogey at the 14th hole.

Tommy Sharp was fourth overall at 140, while amateurs Ryan Brimley and Zach Jones joined pros Matt Baird and Todd Tanner at 141.

Moody started with an eagle at the par-5 No. 1 hole, then 3-putted the second hole for his only bogey of the tournament. A pair of birdies at 4 and 5 moved him to 3-under on the day, and he added another bird at No. 12.

Jeon, an assistant at River Oaks, went out in 34, and when he eagled No. 12, he was just one shot behind Moody as they approached the decisive 15th hole where Moody chipped in. Jeon had a chance to cut the lead at 16, but missed a birdie try from 6 feet.

Ari Diamonds Salt Lake City Open

Bonneville Golf Course (Par-72)

36-hole total (a-amateur)

133 – Chris Moody (66-67)

135 – Seokwon Jean (67-68)

139 – a-Steven Croft (70-69)

140 – Tommy Sharp (69-71)

141 – Matt Baird (73-68), a-Ryan Brimley (69-72), Todd Tanner (70-71), a-Zach Jones (70-71)

142 – a-Dan Horner (71-71), Mark Owen (69-73), Pete Stone (71-71), a-Jason Struck (71-71), a-Charlie Duensing (72-70), a-Cameron Howe (71-71)

143 – a-Jeff Jolley (71-72)

Senior Pros

140 – Kim Thompson (70-70)

142 – Al Enochson (71-71)

144 – Eric Nielsen (68-76)

145 – Scott Brandt (72-73)

A Flight (Net)

134 – Branden Kunicki (65-69) Robert Mansfield (65-69)

138 – Eric Johnson (65-73)

139 – Kent Harding (66-73)

B Flight (Net)