Note: Roy finished with a 5-5 overall record in 2017 and was tied for second in Region 5 with a 2-2 record. It lost to Alta 52-6 in the 5A first round.

Roy’s 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats

ROY — With seven returning starters on offense and defense this season, the Roy Royals are excited to put last season’s 5-5 record behind them and move on to 2018, where they are picked to win Region 5 in both the coaches straw poll and the Deseret News projections.

“Last year was a big learning experience for us. We were extremely young, didn’t start too many seniors last year, so had a lot of juniors and sophomores out there getting experience and we got physically whipped and pushed around pretty good. I think part of the lesson is learning that we’ve got to be tougher, had to have a good offseason in the weight room, so I felt like it was a good season for learning, so I’m hoping these guys come back as seasoned veterans and ready to take their game to another level,” Roy defensive coordinator Eric Jones said.

While the Royals fielded a young team last year, that’s not the case this year, with returning starters bolstering a strong team.

“We look to these kids on the field a lot just to provide leadership, making sure the younger guys know how we do things around here, just the way we establish a culture with them, that the young guys know how to work and what’s expecting in meetings and at practice. It’s just made the installation of our offense and defense that much quicker this year and it allows us to put in some extra wrinkles that we weren’t able to get to last year because we were worried about getting our basic stuff installed,” Jones said.

Roy Royals at a glance

Coach: Fred Fernandes enters his eighth year as head coach of the Royals. Fernandes is currently recovering from open-heart surgery, so defensive coordinator Eric Jones will step in as interim head coach until Fernandes returns.

Roy Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Fred Fernandes

2017 offensive production: 21.8. ppg (17th in 5A)

7 returning starters

Multiple set spread offense

Key offensive returning starters

Jaxson Dart (QB): As a freshman, Dart threw for 1,396 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

As a freshman, Dart threw for 1,396 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Kyrese Rowan (WR): Rowan led the team in receptions, catching 28 balls for 374 yards and a touchdown last season.

Returning offensive starters

Offensive newcomers to watch

Jones’ comments on Jaxson Dart:

“Expecting a big year out of Jaxson. I thought he played really well last year, considering he was just a freshman — and a young freshman at that, he’s got a late spring birthday — this year, he’s a sophomore, which by most standards means he’s still a really young quarterback, but one year of varsity experience, it’s tremendous to help quarterbacks in their growth and development. He’s a kid that plays older than he is. He’s got really good mechanics and he’s got some good weapons around him and a good offensive line to protect him, so we’re really hoping that he produces some big results this year for us.”

Jones’ comments on the offensive line:

“We like those guys a lot. They gel really well, they get along with each other extremely well, on the field and off the field. Every single one of those guys is a hard worker, they’ve all busted their tails in the weight room for us, they’ve just got that good, blue-collar, workman mentality when they show up to practice. They, and I say this in the nicest way possible, are nasty kids. They like to be physical, push people around, they’ve got each other’s backs and I just really like that group.”

Jones’ comments on wide receivers:

“Just a lot of good athletes at the receiver position this year. I don’t think anybody’s going to be able to just key in on one of our guys and take him out of the game and be able to handle the rest of the kids. They’re all so athletic that it gives us some nice versatility, with athletes spread out all over the field. It’s a good, well-rounded group, and I don’t think there’s one standout star, I think they’re all really good athletes.”

Keys for Offensive Success in 2018: Roy’s offense only mustered 21.8 points per game last season, and the Royals should step that production up significantly this year. Jaxson Dart, who has a year of varsity experience, should be improved, and has experience offensive linemen and receivers around him. One question mark on offense will be running back, where the Royals will be breaking in several new ball carriers.

Roy Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Alema Te’o

2017 defensive production: 24.8 ppg (13th in 5A)

7 returning starters

4-3 defense

Key defensive returning starters

Josh Gallegos (S): Gallegos had the third-most tackles on the 2017 team, tallying 45 tackles and an interception.

Isaiah Huber (DT): Huber had 41 tackles and two sacks last season.

Returning defensive starters

Defensive newcomers to watch

Levi Conley (LB)

Jaden Harris (LB)

Jackson Cella (LB)

Mcqaude Andrade (CB)

Jones’ comments on Isaiah Huber:

“Huber’s been with us for four years now. He’s one of the few kids that played with us as a freshman all the way through. Izzy’s a really sharp kid, got a high football IQ, good motor, he’s a really good technician with his hands and his feet, he understands the game plan, so I’m expecting big plays out of Izzy. I’m really expecting him to be the anchor on the inside. He’s not a huge guy that’s going to demand double teams and things like that, but he’s just a quick, headsy player and he does a great job getting off blocks. I plan on him being our focal point on the interior.”

Jones’ comments on Kyrese Rowan:

“I don’t know how the year will pan out for Kyrese, but I know that there’s not a kid I’ve ever coached that deserves a great year any more than him. He’s a prototype, as far as I’m concerned, of a student-athlete. That kid is extremely humble, he’s got an amazing work ethic that’s not rivaled by anyone around here, takes care of his business in the classroom and in the community, the weight room. He’s, in my opinion, one of the stronger corners that’s in the state of Utah right now, and the kid’s just got a great head on his shoulders, so I’d love nothing more than to see him have a huge, breakout year because he deserves it, because he’s just that kind of guy.”

Jones’ comments on the safety group:

“The safety group this year is the same as the safety group last year. They’re both returning, Josh Gallegos and Bronson LePelley, and there’s a little bit of depth filling in behind them with our juniors and sophomores. They’re both smart kids and the understand the defense, all the calls, they’re kind of the quarterbacks of our system back there. I’m expecting those guys to kid of lead the way in tackles and running the show and making plays for us.”

Keys for Defensive Success in 2017: Roy does have to replace its two leading tacklers from last season, but the Royals return seven defensive starters from last season and should be much improved from 2017. Kyrese Rowan, Josh Gallegos and Isaiah Huber will anchor the defense this year.

Coaches preseason Region 5 straw poll: First

Deseret News Region 5 prediction: First

Key Region Game: at Woods Cross, Sept. 14 (Week 5)

Bottom line: Roy is primed for a breakout year in 2018. With seven returning starters on both sides of the ball with varsity experience, the Royals finally have the leadership and experience that they were lacking in 2017. Quarterback Jaxson Dart has a year of experience under his belt and has returning offensive linemen and receivers next to him. On defense, Roy has to replace its two leading tacklers, but return key contributors on defense, including Kyrese Rowan, Josh Gallegos and Isaiah Huber.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — at Weber, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — SKYRIDGE, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — BONNEVILLE, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — at Woods Cross, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — BOUNTIFUL, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — at Viewmont, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — BOX ELDER, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — at Farmington, 7 p.m.

….

Felts Facts for Roy

All-time record: 245-279-2 (53 years)

Region championships: 9 (1975, 1976, 1980 co, 1983 co, 1989 co, 1990 co, 1991 co, 2014, 2016 co)

Playoff appearances: 25

Current playoff appearance streak: 5 (2013-2017)

All-time playoff record: 15-24

State championships: 1 (1981)

State championship record: 1-2

Most played rivalry: 52 meetings with Bonneville dating back to 1965. Bonneville leads 34-18.

Felt’s Factoid(s): Royal Larry Riggs holds the record for longest interception return in a championship game: 88 yards in 1981. Even though Riggs didn’t score, Roy defeated Bountiful 14-13 for the 4A title. ... Roy is one of just eight teams to keep an opponent from gaining a first down in a game (2001 vs. Ogden).

...

Last 5

2017 — 5-5 (2-2 in Region 5 - 5A First round)

2016 — 7-3 (5-1 in Region 1 - 5A First round)

2015 — 6-4 (4-2 in Region 1 - 5A Quarterfinals)

2014 — 12-1 (6-0 in Region 5 - 4A Runner-up)

2013 — 6-4 (3-3 in Region 5 - 4A First round)

...

Roy coaching history

2011-current — Fred Fernandes (46-26)

2010 — Ron Koford (1-9)

2008-2009 — Roger Horne (2-18)

2006-2007 — Rod Bockwoldt (9-13)

2003-2005 — Brian Berrong (8-22)

2000-2002 — Guy Andersen (7-23)

1997-1999 — Shane Quilling (3-25)

1994-1996 — Mark Smith (6-23)

1982-1993 — Fred Thompson (56-60)

1970-1981 — Ernest Jacklin (79-44-1)

1965-1969 — DelRay "Ted" Campbell (32-16-1)

….

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2016 — Joe Joe Tufele, OG

2015 — Brayden Montalvo, OL

2014 — Tyler Skidmore, QB

2014 — Cody Hobbs, TE

2014 — Damian Trujillo, OL

2014 — James Martinez, DL

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.