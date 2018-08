Ryane Mosher blows a bugle and is held high by his father, Scott Mosher, during the Tour of Utah's final day in Park City on Sunday. The event concluded after six race stages that saw riders competing from St. George to Antelope Island, bringing in more than 100 competitors from more than 20 countries this year. The competition's professional stage race covered 548 racing miles, organizers said. American Sepp Kuss was this year's Tour of Utah overall winner, and also won Stage 6 on Sunday.