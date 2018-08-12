Usually 24 birdies in four rounds, which is the number Tony Finau had at the PGA Championship, would be enough to win the tournament. In fact, Finau had more birdies than any player in the field for the week and even had two more than winner Brooks Koepka did at this week’s major at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.

However, too many bogeys along with a couple of double bogeys and a triple bogey earlier in the week left Finau well back of the winner, 13 strokes to be exact.

Finau finished in a tie for 42nd, his lowest finish at a major since last year’s PGA when he came in a tie for 44th place.

After a shaky start to the week, Finau finished strong with three birdies on his last five holes to finish in the 60s for the third straight day with a 68 for 3-under-par 277 total.

For his final three birdies, Finau made a 13-foot putt at No. 14, a 9-footer at No. 15 and a 33-footer at No. 18.

Finau ended up playing the four majors in 9-under-par, which tied for third place among golfers who made the cut in the Masters, U.S. Open, British Open and PGA, behind Justin Rose (12-under) and Rickie Fowler (11-under).