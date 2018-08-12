NORTH SALT LAKE — A passenger was killed in an alleged drunk driving crash on Legacy Parkway early Sunday, and police have arrested the driver.

A GMC Yukon was northbound on Legacy Parkway near Center Street in North Salt Lake about 4:30 a.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle, ultimately going off the roadway to the left, rolling and coming to a stop in the median, the Utah Highway Patrol said.

Davis County Sheriff's Office Jody Marcos Sheppard

"A 24-year-old back passenger was partially ejected and the vehicle came to rest on top of him. He was killed as a result," the agency said in a release.

Police later identified the victim who died as 24-year-old Ryan Cody Tso, from Tooele.

A second passenger suffered minor injuries and was transported to Lakeview Hospital in Bountiful. Legacy Highway was closed in both directions for a time as police gathered evidence from the scene.

The uninjured male driver was "arrested for DUI," the Utah Highway Patrol said. Police didn't immediately identify him any further, but in an arrest documents linked to the crash he is identified as 25-year-old Jody Marcos Sheppard.

Utah Highway Patrol Police attend to the scene of a crash on Legacy Parkway in North Salt Lake that killed 24-year-old Ryan Cody Tso, of Tooele, on Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018.

Sheppard admitted to being the driver in the crash, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Sunday in 2nd District Court.

"(Sheppard) also admitted to consuming alcohol prior to driving and I could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath when he spoke," an investigator with Utah Highway Patrol wrote in the affidavit. "He also had red, bloodshot eyes with slurred lethargic speech."

Sheppard also showed multiple signs of impairment in tests given to him by police, including a "nine step walk and turn" and a "one leg stand," the affidavit says. A preliminary blood test found Sheppard had 0.18 percent blood alcohol content, according to the affidavit, which is more than three times higher than the legal limit.

Sheppard was booked into the Davis County Jail for investigation of automobile homicide, DUI, unsafe lane travel and driving with a revoked registration, jail documents show. He is being held on $11,630 bondable bail.